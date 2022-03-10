KINGSTON, R.I. — Students said they’re happy that the University of Rhode Island lifted the mandated wearing of masks for most of its campus areas last week.
But it’s also weird, they said.
It’s the first time in almost two years that anyone visiting or living in URI buildings hasn’t been required to mask up in public indoor areas because of COVID-19.
“It feels like a return to normal, pre-COVID times,” student Grace Summerson said. “But it’s weird because people are still getting COVID. Even though we have a high vaccination rate on campus, it is still a little weird.”
Beginning at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 4, the university no longer required masks to be worn indoors – but with some notable exceptions.
Wherever direct academic instruction or research is taking place, such as a lab or classroom, masks are still required. Other areas that fall under that category include conference room, auditoriums, studios, the URI Health Services and on the school’s shuttles and safe rides.
Summerson said it’s unusual to her that masks are not required in a building like the library, which can hold hundreds of people, while they are still mandatory even in small classes.
“Especially when you’re just sitting down, stationary and not moving,” she said. Summerson and others understood from URI that the requirement remains in place in classes because they are not voluntary gatherings of people.
But the partial lifting of the mandate, coupled with the approach of spring, has instilled a sense of hope at URI that the worst of the pandemic is in the rear-view mirror. At the Memorial Student Union on Tuesday, many students sat maskless in the lounge studying or taking a break from class, while others shopped in the bookstore or ate meals in the dining area.
The university said it adjusted its mask protocols based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Rhode Island Department of Health, but added, “there remains a benefit to masking and there are people in our community who will continue to wear them. Please respect their decisions.”
Notice from URI of the change caught some by surprise.
“Out of nowhere they sent this e-mail,” student Jason Phillips said. Phillips said there had been students on campus urging the repeal of the mandates.
“I was here in passing,” last weekend, Phillips said. “There definitely were more people not wearing masks than usual.”
Some student organizations might continue to require masks, Phillips said. One such group is the school’s newspaper, which Phillips heads. He plans to ask attendees to still wear masks at the weekly story assignment meetings.
“The room has 40, 50 people in it sometimes, and that’s too large a group for me to want to risk that,” he said. “I don’t know that I have the authority to say you have to wear it, but it’s heavily recommended.”
While many people on the Kingston campus had shed the mask by Tuesday, others used their judgment about where and when to use them, and kept them on indoors.
“Wherever it’s crowded I feel like I should wear a mask, but I don’t wear it around my dorm, around my friends,” student Julia Lefebvre, from North Kingstown, said. “I’m so used to (masks) for the past two years. It’s weird.”
Lefebvre and Mya MacNeil, both freshmen from North Kingstown, had their masks on outdoors on Tuesday mainly for warmth, they said.
“It’s nice to see people’s faces,” Lefebvre said.
Both said they will probably go maskless more as the weather warms and COVID transmission keeps falling.
“We just want to be safe, honestly,” MacNeil said.
Reported COVID-19 cases, particularly the omicron variant, have been in a free-fall for the past several weeks after hitting testing peaks the first two weeks of January.
The trend has been especially strong in New England, where vaccination rates are typically more than 75 percent.
URI has boasted for months that its community vaccination rate is greater than 90 percent. Last fall, the school required students and staff to either fully vaccinate or take regular COVID tests.
URI’s message continues to be that vaccination is the best way to ensure that the school will see a more “normal” end to the spring semester and continued in-person gatherings.
The school also strongly urges students to get a COVID-19 test before leaving for spring break, which is March 14-18, as well as upon returning.
