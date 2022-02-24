NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A federal investigation, according to an affidavit for search warrants, has found that the former commander of the North Kingstown Veterans of Foreign Wars post may have illegally obtained at least $100,000 by posing as a military veteran and cancer patient.
In legal papers filed in connection with a wide-ranging search warrant and seizure of property and belongings of Sarah Cavanaugh, federal officials said that the non-profit group and Providence-based HunterSeven Foundation made that estimate based on research and requests from Cavanaugh who wanted help to pay for medical bills.
In addition, the federal investigation also alleges that Cavanaugh, through her work as a social worker at the R.I. Veterans Affairs Medical Center also obtained and altered documents to falsify her claims as a veteran and cancer patient.
“It was determined that the records (Cavanaugh used) were authentic and belonged to an actual veteran patient…however, the real veteran’s name appears to have been changed to Cavanaugh’s name,” the affidavit said.
“The diagnoses of the real veteran and the diagnoses submitted by Cavanaugh to obtain money from HunterSeven contained the exact same typographical errors,” the report said.
HunterSeven does research on military issues and helps to connect veterans with potential financial assistance.
Cavanaugh has been unavailable for comment since the allegations arose.
After records checks by advocates for disputing claims of military valor, it was found that Sarah Cavanaugh, who served as commander of VFW Post 152 since October 2020 and resigned January 31, was never a member of the U.S. Marine Corps and did not have a Purple Heart medal.
Actually, she had no military record at all and now investigators are looking into her claims, according to federal records. She faces possible penalties, which include fines and imprisonment, under the 2013 federal Stolen Valor Act.
There are several pictures taken of Cavanaugh in a U.S. Marine Corps uniform also decorated with various medals.
Officials said that the violations include presenting false military discharge certificates, fraud and misuse of military medals and decorations.
As scrutiny of Cavanaugh continues, the medical center where she has worked placed her on an administrative leave pending the outcome of the federal investigation. Her access to the Providence VA’s system has also been revoked, according to spokesperson John Loughlin.
Additional details in the federal investigation about alleged fraud include HunterSeven telling investigators that Dana Farber Cancer Institute reported that a patient number Cavanaugh used was not valid and “the bills submitted (by her) to HunterSeven were therefore not authentic documents.”
HunterSeven also told investigators, according to the federal report, that she allegedly duped an active duty U.S. Marine Corps major “who directly donated money to Cavanaugh, as well as offered her employment.”
The investigation noted that at least one social media fundraising effort was initiated on Cavanaugh’s behalf by USMC veterans.
Further, according to HunterSeven’s information given to federal officials, Cavanaugh also used her false military credentials to obtain free classes through the Providence Clemente Veterans’ Initiative, part of the New York-based Clemente Course in the Humanities.
Officials have said that the investigation is continuing into what is often referred to as “stolen valor.”
“We see an awful lot of stolen valor cases in all shapes and sizes,” Jason J. Metrick,
U.S. assistant Inspector General for Investigations with the National Archives and Records Administration, recently told The Independent.
Glenna Whitley, co-author of the 1998 book, “Stolen Valor,” also told The Independent she agreed that cases are mounting as social media entices people to engage in more of this kind of fraud.
Neither she nor Metrick, however, had any data on the actual number of claims made annually.
Metrick and Whitley said that those kinds of stolen valor claims like Cavanaugh purports often appear among people who are more sophisticated in their approach to the matter and who have motives beyond just wanting to assume an identity that confers importance because the public often holds military service in high esteem.
“There’s a lot of people pretending to be something they are not out there,” said Whitley. “There’s the image of the fighter pilot in the cockpit and the person says, ‘That’s me, that’s me.’ But it isn’t really.”
Often people will buy or steal documents as well as go online or to costume shops or Army-Navy stores to get uniforms to make their impersonation real.
Dressing up inside a home or for a costume event isn’t considered serious, but when those doing venture into the real world they get themselves in trouble by actually living their new identity, they added.
In the sense of military impersonations, it can lead to focused efforts to convince people these military exploits are real, such as Cavanaugh did when giving speeches about service she never performed or battles in which she was never engaged, they said.
The danger in this false representation is often for small charities and other organizations that don’t check the person’s credentials, Rob Couture, the director of communications and public affairs for the Washington, D.C. national office of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, told The Independent.
While state and federal offices may ask for proof of requests for money, the thousands of non-profit organizations may not.
This is the point that snared Cavanaugh who had sent an urgent request to the Providence-based HunterSeven Foundation.
