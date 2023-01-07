NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — After re-arranging its spot in the Hunt River Commons, Planet Fitness on Friday reopened at the dawn of New Years’ weekend, with a set goal in 2023 — to help members who suffer from low energy — or Low E.
The new and improved club is located at 56 Frenchtown Road and boasts a workout area with new equipment and 50% more space.
“We’re just excited to get numbers back in here so they can check out the new improvements,” the gym’s manager, Ambi Erazo said on Friday. “Overall, we’ve added about 3,000 square feet to the facility.”
The new Planet Fitness totals 18,660 square feet. It features 121 pieces of cardio equipment, 45 pieces of expansive strength and free-weight equipment, a training area, a dedicated stretching and abs area, private locker rooms, modern individual showers and free wi-fi.
Accessibility to state-of-the-art workout machines, however, helps in only one side of the process of working toward better health.
Constant stress “creates other havoc in your body,” Erazo said, and can speed up the aging process.
“It’s easy to work out the body consistently, every day. We provide all the tools for it, to the point where you don’t have to think about your workouts especially with the virtual training and fitness app. Most of our clubs have a trainer as well who takes care of all that stuff,” Erazo said. “But, the mental aspect of it is definitely a big component because if your mental’s not right you won’t be able to properly recover, you won’t be able to put your full focus into what you’re doing.”
To help with this, North Kingstown’s new gym provides a spa for any Planet Fitness Black Card members. The spa is complete with two salon-grade tanning beds, two hydro-massage loungers, and two massage chairs. The hydro-massage chairs are pressurized water beds that massage your body from head to toe and come with a tablet that helps adjust pressure and where the massage goes.
The spa also features a new RelaxSpace Wellness Pod. While using this pod, members can relax, reset, and focus on their mental health for up to 15 minutes. The relaxation process is aided with selectable videos, scents and temperatures.
There will also be a CryoLounge+ Chair available for use, which has six treatment zones that target key muscle groups with cold or heat to help with post-workout recovery.
New members through Jan. 12 can join the gym for $1 down and $10 a month, with no commitment and with no payment until Jan. 17. Those interested can sign up online at https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/north-kingstown-ri, or stop by the club for a tour.
The Black Card membership is available through Jan. 12, for $1 down and $24.99 a month. Black Card members can bring a guest every day to the gym at no additional charge, and access all Planet Fitness locations.
The new North Kingstown gym is open and staffed from 5 a.m.-10 p.m., Monday-Thursday, Friday from 5 a.m.-9 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
The gym also has enhanced COVID-19 safety and sanitization protocols – with touchless check-in via the free Planet Fitness App, a crowd meter on the Planet Fitness App that allows members to check club capacity in real time, and increased sanitization to continually clean and sanitize high-touched areas, with cleaning stations available for member use.
