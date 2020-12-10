SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A computer glitch on the Rhode Island Secretary of State’s website threw a wrench into plans for the new South Kingstown Town Council to choose its officers on Monday night.
Instead, the selection of the council president and vice-president will have to wait until Dec. 14, in order for the town to re-notice the public meeting because of the error.
Specifically, the town council tab on the secretary of state’s website didn’t indicate that a meeting was scheduled to be held Monday night, Town Solicitor Mike Ursillo said. It’s a key legal requirement of the state.
“As a result, our advice is that we not hold the meeting,” Ursillo told the incoming council members at the start of Monday’s session.
He explained that the listing had to appear on the town council meeting tab in order for a meeting to take place. The listed meeting was on the site, but was only found after scrolling through several pages and it was not in its proper location, Ursillo said.
The glitch didn’t stop the members of the new council from taking the ceremonial oath of office, however. Clerk Susan Flynn administered the oath to Deborah Bergner, Rory McEntee, Abel Collins, Deborah Kelso and Jessica Rose during the Zoom event, which lasted less than 10 minutes.
All are Democrats, and Bergner was the top vote-getter in the Nov. 3 election.
“Swearing in does not constitute a meeting, so the ceremony can go forward,” Ursillo said.
And Monday’s ceremony was actually a public affirmation of oaths of office that the new members took separately in the town clerk’s office, Flynn said.
The election of officers, however, is town council business which can’t go forward until a legal meeting can be held.
“We all just became aware of this about an hour and a half ago,” Ursillo said. “I’m sorry for the short notice, but I’m glad we became aware of it before we held the meeting, which would not have been in compliance with the Open Meetings Act,” the state transparency law governing how public bodies openly conduct business.
The swearing in and election of officers were the only items listed to take place on the agenda posted on the town’s website several days before Monday. Regular business items can only be addressed at the next meeting, once officers have been chosen.
“Susan will open the meeting and there will be a call for nominations for the president. Nominations can be made by anyone who is a member,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said. “Susan, once she’s closed nominations will call a roll vote. The first to be nominated will be the first to be voted on, and the first to receive a majority will be the president. At that point, the gavel will be virtually handed over to that person for the nomination and election of a vice president.”
At the same time that Zarnetske was explaining how council officers are elected in South Kingstown, a similar procedure was taking place in Narragansett, where a newly-elected council chose its leaders over Zoom.
