NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A Quidnessett Elementary School art teacher has been honored as one of the best in the nation.
Danielle Daglieri-Smith was named as one of 15 winners of the 2021 Artsonia Art Education Leadership Award for her efforts to continuously engage students and inspire her peers.
“It was sort of shocking considering the scale of Artsonia, but I come from a really great art department in North Kingstown with great support, so when it was out there that you could nominate someone, I was not shocked that people in the department supported my endeavors,” Daglieri-Singh said. “I don’t like the limelight, (but) it was really nice.”
Artsonia is an online art gallery for student art that allows teachers to create their own online school art galleries and create student art portfolios as well as allow parents, guardians and other relatives to view and comment on their students’ artwork as well as purchase items featuring their artwork, with the company donating 20% of merchandise revenue back into classrooms.
“I’ve been participating in it since the inception of Artsonia,” Daglieri-Singh said. “It’s a really great platform that they use to get artwork out there to parents and families and it’s a great way to bridge the gap, especially this year, more than ever.”
A full time art educator with 15 years of experience, Daglieri-Singh has spent 13 of those in North Kingstown, mainly at Quidnessett, which is where her career began.
“Quidnessett was my first job,” Daglieri-Singh said. “I had a long-term sub position here, I hold the school and its community really close to my heart.”
In particular, the thing she loves most about the Quidnessett community is the emphasis put on students’ social and emotional well being and support and encouragement of artistic expression.
“I think that we strive at Quidnessett to demonstrate the importance of arts education and social and emotional learning and we integrate a lot within the classroom curriculum,” Daglieri-Singh said. “I think that it’s so important to do that because we are able to meet the needs of all students and all learners. I think that we have a population where self-awareness and relationship building is really important as it is an all schools, so I think that being able to teach art education to the students here who are amazing, incredible and really appreciate the arts in general has been a really great experience.”
Over the past school year, with social distancing and distance learning measures in place, Daglieri-Singh’s job has looked a little different. Instead of welcoming students into the art room, she has been taking her “art on a cart” to different classrooms, and being semester based with students taking art either in the first or second semester.
“I don’t see all of the kids as I typically do throughout the whole year, I see them for either semester one or semester two,” Daglieri-Singh said. “I see them two to three times a week, which has been amazing because I’ve been able to build relationships and really work on bigger scale projects with them and so they are able to build skills a little bit more having them a couple times a week, but it’s definitely been a challenge.”
Adding to that challenge has been the inability to share supplies among students in the classroom like they’d be able to in a traditional school year.
“They can’t share anything and so we’ve been working hard on getting them their own materials that they can work with throughout the semester in art,” Daglieri-Smith said.
On top of that, Daglieri-Smith has also not just served as an art teacher for Quidnessett, but as the art teacher for the district’s Distance Learning Academy elementary school students, comprised of those students whose parents chose the full year of distance learning option, conducting classes with students from afar.
“It’s been a challenge and I’ve learned a lot through the experience I would say, especially being a distance learning teacher,” Daglieri-Singh said.
Without the ability to share and display work in the ways she usually would for her students, Daglieri-Singh said it has made having a platform like Artsonia all the more useful as an educator.
“It’s always been an amazing platform to utilize as an art educator but I think (this year) more so than ever because we don’t have those in person art shows that we typically do in North Kingstown,” Daglieri-Singh said. “For Youth Art Month, we always have the North Kingstown showcase of K-12 artwork and we usually participate in the Wickford Art Association art shows, so having a gallery of work that parents can go look at to view their children’s work is more important than ever.”
She has especially appreciated the ability to share student artwork with their family members near and far.
“One of the things that I really love about it is that they’re able to go on and add family members and then comment on the child’s artwork,” Daglieri-Singh said. “I’ve seen that I would say more so this year than any other year, especially with the incoming kindergartners.
Parents are able to go on and view the artwork, comment on the artwork and share the artwork with friends and family. I haven’t gotten any personal feedback from parents, but I would say that the feedback that I received through them utilizing the online website has been very positive.”
Overall, Daglieri-Singh says she loves her job and the Quidnessett community and hopes to continue to see the importance of and support arts education for years to come.
“There’s a great deal of research that demonstrates arts integration allows for students to create a positive school culture and foster collaborations with one another and critical thinking,” Daglieri-Singh said. “I can only hope that next year we can continue to build our program and allow our kids the opportunity to seek those social and emotional learning needs within the arts, the visual arts and music and theatre arts.”
For more information on Artsonia, visit their website, artsonia.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.