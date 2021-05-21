KINGSTON, R.I. — Free of the worst of COVID-19 and with vaccinations on the rise, the University of Rhode Island is bringing back in-person graduation for 2021, with nine ceremonies spread over three days this weekend.
The timing of the commencement comes just as the state is poised to end its remaining COVID restrictions and just a week after the federal Centers for Disease Control advised that fully vaccinated people — those who have had their second shot for two or more weeks — can gather in small groups without masks.
But when planning the ceremonies, URI had to contend with several COVID-19 restrictions still in place and without definitive word from the state about when they would end.
That led to the current arrangement of holding three ceremonies per day — Friday, Saturday and Sunday — rather than a large undergraduate gathering on the Quad and a graduate ceremony at the Ryan Center.
Instead, all nine college ceremonies will be held at Meade Stadium, where the Rams play football. The largest of the nine, for the College of Arts and Sciences, takes place at 10 a.m. Sunday.
Last year’s ceremonies were entirely virtual, with pre-recorded, socially-distanced addresses to the graduates, many of whom had already left for their homes.
This year, students are allowed to invite two guests. Each ceremony will be streamed live, and the main commencement ceremonies, including speeches and music, will be pre-recorded and available for viewing commencement weekend and beyond.
The in-person ceremonies will include brief remarks by the respective college deans and ceremonial traditions conducted by President David M. Dooley and Provost Donald H. DeHayes. They will be held rain or shine.
URI’s undergraduate speaker is Edhaya Thennarasu of Chennai, India. She was attracted to URI and its Harrington School of Communication and Media, saying it offered great programs.
Thennarasu’s parents, who remain in India where COVID-19 has taken a heavy toll, encouraged her not to give up, to give university life a try.
“I don’t think there is any place in India that is not affected by the pandemic, but fortunately, I am in contact with my family, and they are all vaccinated,” Thennarasu said. “My parents can’t come, so it will be bittersweet.”
The featured graduate speaker is Frank Martinez of Las Tunas, Cuba. He will receive his master’s degree in International Relations.
“URI has been a great experience, but it became a roller-coaster when COVID-19 hit,” said Martinez, who has served as a program assistant with Campus Recreation, while earning his master’s degree at URI.
To accommodate the nine ceremonies, the university will close its bike path spur from Route 138 north to Brookside Hall from May 20 through May 23. The portion of the path that runs through the university’s athletic complex will be closed for security and traffic purposes during the four-day period. The portion of the bike path spur that starts on the southern side of Route 138 and runs south through URI’s Peckham Farm to the William C. O’Neill Bike Path will remain open.
In addition, the Keaney and Boss Arena parking lots will be open only to graduates, their families, faculty and staff May 21-23.
Vaccines required for 2021-22 students
URI announced Tuesday that it will require proof of COVID vaccination or a suitable medical or religious exemption for all students entering the 2021-22 academic year.
In order to participate in any on-site or in-person courses and activities, students at all URI campuses will be expected to be vaccinated by the start of the fall 2021 semester. Some programs may designate an earlier date for proof of vaccination or an exemption based on when fall semester in-person activities begin, URI said.
All URI students will need to provide proof of vaccination, or have an approved exemption, by Aug. 16.
URI also said it strongly encourages all employees to get vaccinated.
The school will accept proof of any vaccine that was authorized for use in the United States at the time of administration. For vaccinations requiring two doses, students must have received both doses of the vaccine to meet the requirement. Proof of vaccination will also be required for anyone with a prior diagnosis of COVID-19.
URI said it will work with any international students who have not been vaccinated or may have received a vaccine that is not approved for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or the World Health Organization to ensure they have access to vaccines at URI or a local vaccination center.
