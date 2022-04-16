NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Jen Cardullo Burns of Four Winds Senior Care Consultants in Narragansett is someone who takes immense pride in her work.
For years, she has worked in the senior care realm by helping families with their senior care, managed care, Alzheimer’s/memory care and assisted living needs. Her special set of skills enables her to aid people to get the necessary attention to be functional and productive.
After years of this work, Burns decide it was time to go home again…sort of. Together with her parents, Paul and Joann Cardullo, they formed Four Winds Senior Care Consulting that is based in Narragansett, but goes statewide to further support those needing direction in this arena.
“Paul has been an Executive Director for one facility based in Massachusetts for 17 years and Joann is well known as an Executive Director in Rhode Island as well as a Registered Nurse,” said Burns., who has worked as a Sales and Marketing Director at numerous senior care centers in Central RI.
“Although they are retired, Paul and Joann were still looking for something to do. They have worked in this space for several decades, and in that time, gained a wealth of knowledge that is unmatched. It will be a pleasure serving our current and future clients,” she said.
The company name comes from the spot from which Burns and her family spent their summers growing up as a child. It was her grandmother’s summer beach spot on Scarborough Beach.
While her parents were busy updating their business model, Jen was busy distributing advice from colleagues who had questions regarding their situation. From those points formed a plan for Jen, Joann and Paul to pool their experience and resources together and form this new endeavor.
They will serve clients throughout the state and are certified to practice in Rhode Island, Massachusetts and Connecticut.
They offer is a full-service suite of services, including management of facilities, oversee annual surveys of the residents and the staff to stay compliant with the state and federal guidelines, provide initial admission assessments and re-assessments and other various nursing services.
In addition, they also offer LGBT and memory-Alzheimer’s care training for those facilities.
They also work on generating placements for their clients. That means working with families on the best course of action would be for their loved ones. That can take time and effort, much of which families do not have in abundance. Burns added that having an extra set of eyes and ears can make a difference.
“Moving a loved one into a new facility can be emotional for everyone,” she said. “There are a lot of feelings about the best interests of the loved one, but it can ultimately become a smooth transition if the person in question cannot live alone anymore. The move into a facility should be for their health, safety and peace of mind for everyone involved.
“Some people don’t realize they need help because they have been in their homes for too long,” Burns noted. They also fulfill requests for independent living, Burns noted, adding, “Many people want to stay in their homes for as long as possible.”
In addition, resident care, determining admission assessments and what their needs and wants are all part of the initial evaluation.
“This is so the process can run smoothly and with little drama,” said Burns who has more than 20 years of experience in various areas of senior long-term care. She worked as a CNA in Skilled Nursing Facilities, home care, hospice, assisted living and is a licensed assisted living administrator.
Paul Cardullo has been in the healthcare industry since 1995, serving in many positions in the assisted living community from dining room management to executive director.
“He has a natural ability to overcome obstacles, which have led to his success in turning around problem communities. Among Paul’s many accomplishments include successfully opened three assisted living communities and overseeing the rehabilitation of three assisted living communities,” Burns said about her father.
Her mother, Joann, has more than over 35 years of experience in the health care management industry. Throughout her career, she has served in many positions in various levels of healthcare.
Most of her career was spent in caring for our elderly population from a geriatric nurse to Executive Director/Administrator to Senior Vice President of many successful assisted living communities, Burns said.
”Her knowledge, abilities and kind and caring personality have contributed to her multiple successes,” her daughter added.
More details about the Four Winds Senior Care Consultants can be found by visiting their website at www.fourwindsscc.com.
South Kingstown
- The Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the re-opening of The Admiral Dewey Inn, 668 Matunuck Beach Road in the Matunuck section of South Kingstown.
It is under new management after Kevin Finnegan, owner of the Ocean Mist nightclub and restaurant, Point Break Cottages and several other businesses in Matunuck and Block Island, bought the hotel. Former owner Lev Kasparian sold the 1898 Victorian hotel to him earlier this year.
“Lev called me to say he was selling and I’m lucky to be in a position to say yes and keep it going. It is so much a part of this seaside community. I’m interested in seeing it continue for another hundred years,” Finnegan said.
“If I or someone else doesn’t continue running it, it will be torn down…I don’t want to see that and people building condos in Matunuck,” he added.
“The support we received from the community is beyond words and we hope to continue to be an integral part of Matunuck for years to come. We look forward to welcoming our first guests,” he said.
The Inn offers 12 guest rooms as well as common guest areas including dining room, guest kitchen, front parlor and a wraparound front porch. Reservations are now open for spring, summer, and fall 2022. For more information, email reservations@pointbreakcottages.com.
- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the 2022 Small Business Week award winners in Rhode Island.
“This year’s awardees truly embody the entrepreneurial excellence that the Ocean State has to offer,” said SBA District Director, Mark S. Hayward.
“These incredible business owners and advocates all demonstrate what hard work a perseverance can result in, by not only surviving the pandemic, but finding ways to adapt, grow, and thrive. I congratulate all of this year’s winners,” he added.
Local small business owners and advocates to be honored include:
Rhode Island and New England Small Business Manufacturer - Scott and Julianne Chapin, owners, CakeSafe, LLC in Peace Dale.
Rhode Island Veteran-Owned Small Business - Mark Torok, owner, Anchor Physical Therapy, in Wakefield
Rhode Island District Director Award for R.I. Small Business Development Center, hosted by the University of Rhode Island, Diane Fournaris, state director
- Clove Garden at 60 Old Tower Hill Road, Wakefield, recently celebrated the grand opening of this new restaurant.
Clove Garden’s goal is to provide their customers with exceptional Indian food made with quality ingredients at affordable prices. Enjoy a variety of meal choices, including vegetarian, gluten-free and vegan options through dine in, take out, all you can eat lunch specials and catering. Check their website clovegardenri.com/ for its full menu and hours.
- Peace Dale Museum of Art and Culture has announced its 2022 Spring Lecture Series. Lecture topics include Battlefield Archaeology of King Philip’s War, 18th Century Travelers in Rhode Island, and A Walking Tour of Elm Grove Cemetery.
- Laurel Lane Country Club will be hosting its annual Easter Brunch again this year on Easter Sunday (April 17th).
- South County Art Association spring classes have begun on April 1st. Contact SCAA for a complete listing of classes offered for all levels of interest.
- Tickets are now on sale for Animal Rescue Rhode Island’s Spring Fling Raffle. Each $35 ticket buys you 30 chances to win and lovingly supports pets in need at Animal Rescue Rhode Island.
- Earlier this month the Jonnycake Center For Hope opened the doors to its new home at 22 Kersey Road in Peace Dale. Its food pantry, Jonnycake Market, member services, and administrative offices are located at that site.
The thrift store and donation center will remain at 1231 Kingstown Road.
North Kingstown
- Bayview Rehabilitation at Scalabrini, a high-quality provider of skilled nursing and rehabilitation services, has been recognized on the 2021-22 list of “Best Nursing Homes” in the United States by U.S. News & World Report.
Bayview’s short-term rehabilitation and long-term care programs were both given an overall rating of “high performing” in the annual quality rankings, used by many families to find a nursing home that meets their needs.
“To be recognized nationally for the quality of our care is a testament to our hardworking staff,” said Joy Ryan, executive director of Bayview. “Over many years, and especially since the COVID-19 pandemic first reached our community in 2020, they have gone above and beyond in their work to provide the best care possible for our residents and patients.”
The 120-bed center, located at 860 N. Quidessett Road in North Kingstown, recently completed a renovation project that transformed a 25-bed wing into a state-of-the-art short-term rehabilitation unit.
U.S. News & World Report evaluated nearly 16,000 nursing homes across the country – with just over 1,000 receiving a high-performing rating for long-term care and just over 1,600 receiving a high performing rating for short-term care. Bayview and other nursing homes were evaluated on data from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), including quality measures like staffing and medical outcomes.
Bayview provides North Kingstown and surrounding communities with the highest levels of subacute short-term and comprehensive long-term care in a compassionate and caring environment. Lincolnwood is proudly serviced by Marquis Health Consulting Services. For more information, visit bayviewrehabhc.com.
Narragansett
- The Narragansett Town Council recently approved the application of The Bike Stop Café, at 148 Boon St., for a expansion of its Class B-Victualer Limited Alcoholic Beverage License to a Class B-Victualer Alcoholic Beverage License.
The license authorizes the holder to keep for sale and sell beverages including beer in cans, at retail at the place described and to deliver them for consumption on the premises or place where sold, but only at tables or a lunch bar where food is served.
South County and Beyond
- The Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce recently announced both member anniversaries as well as new members who joined the chamber.
Anniversaries: Bell Enterprises, LLC, Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services, Brown Dermatology, Inc., Centreville Bank, The Law Offices of, Sean D. Elliott, LLC, SmithCo Oil Service Inc., Caf Bar, Dragon Palace of Wakefield, Citizens Bank - South County Mortgage Office, Province Mortgage Associates, Inc. - Jeremy VonFlatern, Ellis Electric, GRENCO Excavating & Septic Services, Yale New Haven Health - Westerly Hospital, The Washington Trust Company, Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Narragansett, Ichiban, Karate and Fitness, Ninigret Marine Inc., Wakefield Books , Driveways by R Stanley Jr., Inc., Eloquence Jewelers, Navigant Credit Union, Fiore Realty Corp., Residential Properties LTD - Michele Caprio, Pro-Change Behavior Systems Inc.
Galilee Beach Club Association, Bell Enterprises, LLC, and Lincoln Abstract & Settlement Services
Re/Max Flagship - Christine Tanner, Seacoast Sweets, Island Deli Sandwich Shop, Amy Kristin Photography, Kingston’s Camp, Sweeney Real Estate and Appraisal, Inbound Revenue, Edward Jones - Leslie Pierini - Financial Advisor , DeSista and Provost LLP, Keene Architecture, Inc., Rumford Pet Express, Artistic Hair Design, Jonnycake Center for Hope, Anchor Self Storage - Narragansett, HarborOne Mortgage, The 401 Studio, ShipShape, Carriage Inn, Fairfield Inn & Suites South Kingstown Newport Area, The Lock Shop, The Shore House, Narragansett Car Wash & 3D’s Laundromat, Dr. Day Care South County, Spain of Narragansett, Bank RI, and South County Sand & Gravel Co., Inc.
New Members: The Southern Rhode Island Chamber of Commerce announces the following businesses have joined the chamber as new members: Primary Residential Mortgage, Kevin Johnson, Wakefield; Eventlightenment Planning, LLC, Alexandra Denniston, Narragansett; Salon 2-12, Shannon McGrath, Wakefield; Atlantic Audiology, Micheline Gauthier, North Kingstown, Golden Key Promotions, Martha Whittier, Wakefield; Kingston Insurance Agency, LLC, Douglas Guilbert, Wakefield; Tony’s Pizza, Paulina Reves, Wakefield, Wickford Village Association, Carrie Kolb, North Kingstown. Tier One Physical Therapy, Conor Schmidt, Narragansett, Carriage Inn, Carissa Johnson, North Kingstown; All South County Cinemas, Bill Dougherty, South Kingstown, Biomes Marine Biology Center, Mark Hall, North Kingstown, Ramaker Communications, Laurie Ramaker, Richmond, Nature’s Goodness, Joe Neves, South Kingstown, Sights Family Eye Care, Dr. Elissa Contillo, South Kingstown, Spa Thayer, Deborah Thayer, Narragansett.
