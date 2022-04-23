When Will and Meg Alexander go into a store looking for baby formula for their nine-month-old daughter, Mara, they get anxious about none being available.
“My heart skips a beat every time I go to the store and the shelves are empty and I worry what is my child going to eat,” said Will, who noted that a current baby-formula supply shortage also means higher costs for a substitute formula.
“I was getting Similac at $35 for 40 ounces,” Meg added. “I can’t get that. My pediatrician recommended Enfamil neuropro and that costs us $45 for 30 ounces.”
It’s a situation they could confront whether in Rhode Island where they visit a South Kingstown summer house and shop while in town or at their home in Connecticut.
“I have a friend who went through eight different brands — that she had to buy — to try to find one her son liked,” Meg said. “Finally, she was able to get one from Germany — can you believe it, the formula had to come from outside the country.”
Local pediatricians and U.S. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) empathize with the problem the Alexanders and others confront now, whether shopping just for their usual formula or special kinds for certain conditions newborns have.
Shortages Start
Recent baby formula shortages were kicked off by a major recall from Abbott Nutrition – the company behind brands such as Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued the recall and launched an investigation after four infants suffered from bacterial infections after consuming powdered infant formula. All the infants were hospitalized and two died.
It has not yet been determined if the illnesses came from formula contaminated at the manufacturing plant or if it happened during preparation by parents or guardians.
However, plant equipment and unprocessed batches of formula were found contaminated.
This has led to a removal of these brands from store shelves and hospitals, producing a scarcity of available formula and higher-than-usual purchases of other brands. In turn, that triggered shortages from consumers hoarding formula.
Retailers in Rhode Island and nationwide are reporting shortages of baby formula with some stores rationing sales.
Reed, in a letter to federal agriculture and food and drug departments, asked officials to report on actions they are taking to help resolve the shortages.
“For parents of infants who need specialized formula, this shortage is particularly unnerving since they cannot easily switch formula brands,” he said, noting several reasons including the recall. “The recent recalls of certain Abbott Nutrition‘s powdered formula products due to possible Cronobacter sakazakii contamination have made the situation worse.”
Dr. David Chronley, of South County Pediatrics, said that he has had a few patients unable to get their necessary formula and he has given some samples he had in his office.
“Everybody wants to do what’s right and feel the pressure when they can’t get what they need,” he said, adding that one mother was “ecstatic” when he had some formula her child required and an alternative was unavailable in stores or online.
At Wakefield Pediatrics, Dr. Roger Fazio, who is also chief of pediatrics at South County Hospital, said that he, too, has had to give formula.
“I’ve given out all the samples I have,” Fazio said. “I do call the drug companies and ask them to send samples when they can and I am relying on the kindness of the drug reps of formulas not recalled.”
Kinds of Formula
The tainted formula was produced by Abbott Nutrition at factories found to have Cronobacter sakazakii contamination on equipment and some batches of formula not packaged yet.
Most infant formula is made with cow’s milk that includes lactose, fats, iron, minerals and vitamins, and essential amino acids in a formula that comes close to breast milk from a nutritional standpoint.
This gives the formula the right balance of nutrients — and makes the mix easier to digest. Some babies, however — such as those allergic to the proteins in cow’s milk — need other types of infant formula.
Soy-based formula is a substitute that excludes animal proteins from a child’s diet. It is an option for babies intolerant or allergic to cow’s milk formula or to lactose.
However, babies who are allergic to cow’s milk might also be allergic to soy milk. That brings the alternative of protein hydrolysate — hydrolyzed — formulas.
These types of formulas contain protein that’s been broken down (hydrolyzed) — partially or extensively — into smaller sizes than are those in cow’s milk and soy-based formulas.
Chronley and Fazio said that parents understand what their child needs and then need to do extensive hunts both online and in local stores for supplies of alternative formula that meet their requirements.
“Sometimes a parent can get a pharmacy to order — with a doctor’s prescription — what they need from a warehouse in some other part of the country,” Fazio said.
He added, however, that “insurance companies, though, balk at paying for it because it can be expensive.”
Chronley said parents should consider alternatives as well.
“There are (also) generic formulas which are just as safe,” he said. They are “all made by the same company and they allegedly have a neutramigen-like product (and) also most kids do great on goat’s milk.”
The Harmful Germ
Cronobacter sakazakii and other Cronobacter species are Gram-negative environmental organisms that occasionally cause bacteremia and meningitis in young infants, according to Dr.Kristina A. Bryant in the April edition of the journal Pediatric News.
Although these infections are not subject to mandatory reporting in most states, laboratory-based surveillance suggests that 18 cases occur annually in the United States, she wrote.
She also said that Cronobacter could be lurking in a home kitchen where the formula is prepared by parents.
More than a decade ago, 78 households in Tennessee were sampled on multiple kitchen surfaces.
Cronobacter sakazakii was recovered from 21 homes and most were found on sinks, countertops, and used dishcloths. Dried food items, including powdered milk, herbal tea, and starches, can also harbor it.
According to the CDC, liquid formula, a product that is sterile until opened, is a safer choice for formula-fed infants who are less than 3 months of age, were born prematurely, or have a compromised immune system, Bryant wrote.
When these infants must be fed powdered formula, preparing it with water heated to at least 158°F or 70°C can kill Cronobacter organisms. Parents should be instructed to boil water and let it cool for about 5 minutes before using it to mix formula.
Most cases of Cronobacter in infants have been epidemiologically linked to the consumption of powdered formula.
However, sporadic case reports have occurred with infection in infants fed express breast milk, which is first squeezed out and then stored for later use. The contamination comes from improper cleaning of a pump for breast milk, experts said.
“There’s no question that breastfeeding is best for the baby’s immunity and nutrition as well bonding for a breastfeeding mom for a baby,” Fazio said.
Fazio and Chronley noted that mothers who are comfortable with and prefer breastfeeding will avoid the disease providing any using a pump clean it thoroughly.
Bryant wrote, “Express milk (users) should be instructed in proper breast pump hygiene, including washing hands thoroughly before handling breast pumps.”
She noted this includes disassembling and cleaning breast pumps kits after each use.
It requires either hot soapy water with a dedicated brush and basin or in the dishwasher; air drying on a clean surface; and sanitizing at least daily by boiling, steaming, or using a dishwasher’s sanitize cycle.
No matter the source of the infections that resulted in the deaths of two children and illnesses in others, “the fact is that people need to be very careful with little babies. They are fragile,” Chronley said.
