NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — If you think your teen years and the complexities of competition, attraction and the “in-crowd” are done, author Camilla Lee’s new short story can bring deja vu in your retirement years.
In the “Shady Hollow Garden Club,” a story set appropriately at the Shady Hollow Residence for Senior Living, her main character Adelaide Brooks — a resident for about three months — suddenly finds herself immersed in a world of teen rivalries left behind decades ago.
“My daughters, Helen and Esther, insisted I move out of the house I’d lived in for forty years, ever since they were in school,” Adelaide recalls at the beginning of the story told in a first-person account of her impressions, her reactions and her emotions.
She notes that The Shady Hollow atmosphere “has grown on me, with its welcoming reception area reminiscent of a Williamsburg Marriott. Sofas and chairs, upholstered in Wedgewood blue, are arranged in casual groupings.”
“In the center of the room is a round mahogany table displaying brochures about the facility. Also centered on the table is a stilted flower arrangement. Every Friday a new one from a florist is placed in the middle, while the old one is whisked away,” she says.
Here begins the setting for joining the garden club whose members want to improve the reception area, getting to know other residents in the complex and meeting David, the only man in the club of all women.
Other men appear, but they are other women’s husbands, including Jack Morgan who has a strange familiarity to Adelaide.
Lee starts to weave an interesting tale about David and Adelaide’s “project” to cut lilacs for some special presentations by the club. Of course, this leads to the high-school like whispers of her dating David and even her being meticulous about choosing among several outfits to wear.
Yet, Lee doesn’t leave this as the dominant theme. She uses it just to tantalize the reader to imagine a love story. Instead, she bring in some mystery – using similar pranks jealous fellow students in high school might do – as well as that dark side when love might just be sex.
“You Are Not The One And Only,” came a cut-out note with each separate word removed from a magazine or catalog. It was glued to a note card. “The writer, or rather the gluer, did a bad job with smudges and fingerprints,” Adelaide thinks.
And then with subtlety she introduces the real twist.
There’s the recognition of Jack Morgan, a face from more than a half-century ago last seen in a basement of a fraternity house at Yale. Adelaide remembers the “alcohol on his breath. He was strong, but I beat my fists on him enough and got away. I won’t forget that menacing look.”
It is retribution time and a moment to save another from a fate she confronted.
For these connections to unfold in Lee’s dramatic telling, read the full story online at thequietreader.com/magazine/shady-hollow-garden-club/ It was published by “The Quiet Reader,” a seasonal online literary magazine published quarterly.
Lee is also the author of “Life Stories — from Reno to the Azores,” which is a personal memoir about her life and travels with her family. She was also selected from about 7,800 entries in 1985 as first-prize winner of Redbook magazine’s short story contest.
The story was titled, “Prescription for Love” — and from a personal point of view — is about a mother’s more-than-casual interest and a fantasized romance in her children’s pediatrician who she eventually comes to see as less handsome and engaging as her life became more fulfilled.
In this latest story, “Shady Hollow Garden Club,” this author again looks at love, fantasy and reality.
Lee told The Independent this week, “I was always a visitor to my mother-in-law’s residence at a retirement community in Massachusetts, much like Shady Hollow. The visual details of the setting stayed with me, as details always do when I write,” she said.
However, she added, she wanted to capture life this time evolving as it does when a teen and then going into the senior years. Most notably, each eventually leaves a home that has been their anchor: the teen goes to college, adulthood and their own living space; the senior citizen surrenders a long-held house.
Here Adelaide’s move, Lee said, from her big house to a small apartment also attempts to show that change still carries with it perennial fixtures of life such as rivalries and emotional entanglements.
“In a very short view without depth, you might say it (the story) is really about boarding school, college for the senior set,” Lee said with a laugh, then quickly dashing away the darkness of the nursing home with the comment, “but they are still very independent.”
Most of the residents there at her mother-in-law’s retirement community “were still ‘with it’ and I think of the personalities no different than they might have been in high school — who will sit with you in the cafeteria, who will get the good-looking guy,” she said.
“I thought of David as kind of a ‘catch.’ Meaning he was good looking and affable, a gracious host with a martini shaker. Someone you’d like to be ‘seen’ with. The bad guy, Jack, came to me as a mild version of the ‘Me Too’ movement. Now Adelaide can get some closure on his frat boy behavior at Yale,” she said.
Lee said that the only reflection of her own real experiences was environment of the retirement community where her late mother-in-law lived.
The story was several years in the making, which included setting it aside for a while and reviews of drafts by local authors Michael Grossman and Betty Cotter.
Grossman said, “Her short story appeals to anyone approaching the time when we’re either preparing for our own elderly life or taking care of parents whose next step is (or should be) an assisted living facility.”
He praised her for work on character descriptions and emotions related to change – an element found strongly in teens progressing into adults and retirement community people knowing the next stop could be a nursing home before the end.
“Camilla uses detail to underscore aging as in her descriptions of the people Adelaide encounters, her new neighbors, for example the woman with ‘silvery hair held in place with a red comb, styled in a messy but elegant bun at the nape…A Bohemian type, with the embroidered vest and ceramic jewelry. She might have gone to Bennington,’” Grossman said.
“We can all picture the woman who is clearly a ‘type,’” he added.
Cotter said, “It is wonderful — full of her incisive observations, wry humor, and subtle prose. It is testimony to the power not just of her vision, but her willingness to revise and do the hard work of finding a home for the piece.”
Writing is an act of discovery, Lee said. “I get the satisfaction when I can see on the page what I’ve written. It can take rewrite after rewrite until it comes together. Then there’s a click and I just get going,” she explained.
Lee, 78, who still lives in her own home, said while the details and observations are pulled from both reality and her imagination, somewhere a truth lurks.
“I think it could be real or it might not be real. I really don’t know, but it wouldn’t surprise me it was,” she said.
