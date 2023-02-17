NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Within just a minute or two, someone could die from a heart attack. Yet, It might not have turned out that way with defibrillation.
Yes, defibrillation.
Now the Town of North Kingstown wants to ensure there are enough Automatic External Defibrillators (AED) around town to ensure lives are saved.
As part of its effort to become a “Four Minute City,” the town has agreed to purchase some AEDs and a maintenance contract with a recommendation to raise the total number to about 60 later this year. These would be placed in various strategic places around town where populations of people — of all ages — could be situated at different times.
The term “Four Minute City” arises from medical evidence that shows the survival rate of patients with good results can be achieved within four to six minutes of a rescue, also known as the golden “4 minutes.”
Cardiac arrest is like a foot in the door of death, but not without a cure. If AED is used within one minute of cardiac arrest, the chances of a positive outcome can be as high as 90%.
In its announcement about the recommended purchase, the town the didn’t say specifically where these devices would be placed, but noted they would be in “areas deemed high-hazard risks determined between the Town’s emergency management, recreation, facilities, and public works departments.”
The AED Connect units approved for installation in North Kingstown are the first and only AEDs to date to be fully integrated to over 90% of 911 call centers, and feature increased security and ease-of-use features to speed up key links in the chain of survival of a person experiencing sudden cardiac arrest, according to town officials.
Fire Chief Scott Kettelle, Assistant Chief John Linacre, and Town Manager Ralph Mollis are pushing the program, with Kettelle who has spearheaded the effort.
“Access to this critical, life-saving technology through an easy-to-use and reliable platform with built-in maintenance is key to the inherent safety and health of our residents and visitors,” said Town Manager Ralph Mollis.
The State of Rhode Island enacted legislation in 2016 requiring all public middle and high schools to have AEDs and “research shows that having units like these readily available will save lives. It’s not a question of if, it’s when,” said Kettelle.
In other news, the town also announced that an audit of its finances gave an excellent report on the town’s balance sheets.
The good news for residents in this 2022 Financial Audit is that reviewers found that officials have grown the town’s unrestricted fund balance to $12.1 million. This category, also called “rainy day” funds has no commitments to specific expenses.
The high number indicates strong financial health because a municipality is capable of saving money for unexpected emergencies or expenses.
One such project is the planned renovation of the municipal office building, using some federal funds as well as from this unrestricted account “while saving residents millions of dollars in construction and borrowing costs – without an increase to current tax rates,” Mollis said.
He pointed out that this fund will also help reduce costs associated with bonding in terms of ratings and interest rates charged on money borrowed
“It will provide significant cost savings on any future bond referendums such as schools, public safety complex or recreation center,” he said about potential projects that have been discussed.
In addition to the Municipal Office Building, these funds will also help defray costs for improvements at local parks and playgrounds, he said.
