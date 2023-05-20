NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — The Narragansett Town Council on Monday passed a motion, 3-2, to add three additional “add-alts” for the Maury Loontjens Memorial Library Renovation Project via a $108,000 boost to the capital improvement budget for Fiscal Year 2023-24.
Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski, Councilor Susan Cicilline-Buonanno and Councilor Deborah Kopech voted “yes” while Council President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler and Councilor Steven Ferrandi voted “no.”
“It (the $108,00) wasn’t in there because we had taken it out,” Dzwierzynski said. “When we did the work sessions, when we had the meetings (and) when we were discussing the budget — when we were finalizing the budget — that was taken out, that was not included.”
The motion on Monday got the extra money back on the table.
“The last meeting – I said ‘no,’ Jill said ‘no,’ Steve said ‘no,’ but of course Deb and Susan had advocated (said yes),’” Dzwierzynski said. “My (initial) point was ‘that’s more of a maintenance budget,’ but it really wasn’t.”
The renovation involves the library expanding into the Belmont Building. The “add-alt” projects that would have needed to be put on hold — had Monday’s item failed — are the painting of the exterior of the building, acoustical baffles to help with noise and porthole windows in the children’s room to bring in more natural light.
“It was just $108,000. It’s more expensive to do that later on in a project than it was now, and I just thought it made sense to do it now,” Dzwierzynski said. “We want to have a nice library that the town will be proud of.”
The new projects in the renovation will be built into the renovation’s objectives as it moves forward, Library Director Patti Arkwright said.
“With all this money we’ve saved for the town … we felt that the town should add these things back in for us,” Library Board of Trustees member Laurie Kelly said, calling $108,000 “a drop in the bucket.”
“It was very bad P.R. for them (when they voted against the $108,000),” Kelly said of the council. “Because if the building didn’t get painted, how are you gonna have a grand opening?”
The new funds that were gained on Monday will be available on July 1. Had the motion failed, the library would’ve needed to wait until after the renovation plan was completed.
“They were (initially) backed out because those are things we could do after the remodeling was done, without interrupting the whole building again,” Arkwright said.
The $8.9 million renovation project is projected to be finished by the end of the year, on November 29, Arkwright said.
The Office of Library and Information Services (OLIS) agreed to reimburse the town $3.1 million – over a 20-year period starting a year after renovation completion, library officials said.
The expansion broke ground in the fall of 2022.
The town has issued $5.8 million in bonds approved in 2016, Kelly said in March, adding that a first-line cash donation of $1.1 million was obtained from The Friends of the Narragansett Library via fundraising in the community.
Library officials said between state funds and local donations, the town should only be spending $2.6 million of the $5.8 million in bonds.
The library this year applied for $350,000 from the Champlin Foundation. The Friends of the Library have pledged $400,000, though but that money has yet to be committed. Arkwright added, part of the funds citizen donations.
“It’s a little bit of everyone helping with this project.”
