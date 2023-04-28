SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The South Kingstown 300th Anniversary Steering Committee last week held the fifth installment of its speaker series at South Kingstown High School and featured local historian Brian Wallin, who walked the audience through an oral history of the West Kingston Railroad Station to Narragansett.
Wallin provided a timeline of the village’s locomotive transportation system. The William O’Neill Bike Path covers a lot of the same route as the Narragansett Pier Railroad, which once acted as a roadbed.
The South County History Center offered a pop-up exhibit of artifacts of the pier railroad, as a part of the presentation.
The railroad was established in the Rhode Island area in 1835. According to Wallin, they started building them in Providence and Boston a few years earlier, before implementing them farther south. Over the course of the next 50 years, three dozen railroads were set up around the state, all with the purpose to transport freights, and most to carry passengers, Wallin said.
To minimize grade and opt for a more direct route, railways were designed to bypass the villages of Wickford and Kingston. In the 1850s, Elijah Potter, Jr. contributed toward a $15,000 initiative that would cover a cost to run the railroad through Kingston Village, while wrapping it around Tefft Hill. Stockholders declined the request.
Narragansett began to grow as a popular summer resort around the 1850s, which bolstered the use of passenger trains.
Additionally, an $8,000, 28-ton, locomotive was brought in from Taunton. At that point, there was no station in Peace Dale, though one would be built at a $15,000 expense, Wallin said.
Used rails were purchased from the Stonington Railroad in July 1876. Kingston Station in West Kingston was the first trial of two cars pulled by the Narragansett. They steamed around Tefft Hill, to Curtis Corner Road, right around where the middle school is today, Wallin said.
Hotels started growing in the pier area before the Civil War. A ferry service to and from Newport was established in 1879 and ran just before turn of 20th century.
At the start of the 1900s, J.P. Morgan had started investing in the trolley and steamship business. Wallin said, Morgan drew up a plan to hijack pier passengers” and “convert them to riding the New Haven,” in connection to the Seaview.
Under secrecy, a 1,000-foot interconnection was built up near the North Kingstown mine and started running $1 round trips before the Fourth of July weekend in 1904.
This all happened under nose of the Hazard family. John Hazard retaliated by refusing to allow the trolley to cross his family’s tracks in Wakefield.
Gasoline-powered rail bussing in 1921 came to prominence at the request of the president, which led to a 30-year span of such services.
Wallin’s presentation was overall a steady summary of how transportation evolved in a sought-after area for rail and trolley expansion. This was in part due to the Narragansett Pier being an ideal spot for resort activity, as well as North Kingstown being a spot for mining activity.
Wallin is a Stonehill College graduate, with a master’s degree from American International College.
Wallin followed up a New England journalism career in radio, television, and production, with a stint in the healthcare industry. He retired as the vice president of Kent Hospital. Wallin also co-authored “World War II Rhode Island.”
He works at the URI Osher Leisure Learning Institute, as a consultant to the Narragansett Historical Society and a staff member at the Naval War College Museum.
Wallin is a trustee of the Varnum Continentals, who narrates the lighthouse cruises for the Rhode Island Fast Ferry.
The SK 300 Speaker Series returns on May 11 with a presentation on “Historic Buildings, Memorials, and Monuments” by local history librarian Jessica Wilson of the South Kingstown Public Library. On June 8, Jody Boucher, regional publisher of Rhode Island Suburban Newspapers will give a presentation on the “History of the Narragansett Times in South Kingstown.” Both talks begin at 7 p.m. in the SKHS Auditorium.
