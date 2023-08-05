SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Mike Stach is this town of South Kingstown’s customer service representative on the waterfront.
As harbormaster, the list of his duties is lengthy. So, too, are those coupled with this job to include natural resource officer. Yet, they all focus on helping people safely navigate town waterways and managing operations that make them available to the public.
It’s also a job he loves.
“This is my office every day,” said Stach on a bright sunny day this week, pointing to the boats on the glistening water on the Salt Pond near Ram Point Marina, where the town’s white 19-foot Boston Whaler Justice boat is docked,
In clear letters on each side it says “harbormaster.” If that’s not enough, when emergencies arise — and they do occasionally — a blue light and siren can be heard as he comes up the channel from the dock.
Most days, he said, he’s on patrol, sometimes doing safety checks, as he did Tuesday on Norman Jones’s pontoon boat. He met numerous requirements, including lifejackets for all on board, horns for distress signals and even a fire extinguisher should the gas ignite around the engine.
“Have I done well?” Jones of Wakefield asked, looking at Stach as well as the passengers on his pontoon boat. One was a small child.
“Yes, you did great,” Stach replied and added, pointing to the child, “Remember, children that young must have their lifejackets on at all times.”
Harbormaster since 2015 as well as a former state marine law enforcement officer, he knows that safety is more about education, information and good positive reinforcing relationships than it is about issuing tickets.
“I always want to treat people the way I’d like to be treated if I was on the other side,” he said about a basic philosophy that guides him whether on the water explaining policies for safe navigation or in a classroom teaching others who need state-required safe boating certificates.
It is also a career he’s wanted since graduating in 2004 from the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor of science degree in marine affairs. That summer he became an assistant harbor master before moving into the state job.
It is, though, all part of a destiny that began while growing up in Narragansett by the Narrow River.
“I liked all things boat, and went to boat sales, and enjoyed the water and knew I wanted to make this my career,” he said, noting that he has trained in several state and federal courses that deal with safety, law enforcement and maritime law.
He is one of three harbormasters in the tri-town area. Narragansett and North Kingstown also have civilians in those jobs as well. Each represents their town for safety, education and enforcement on the waterfront.
For Stach, this also means doing patrols on Potter Pond, the Narrow River and Green Hill Pond. The largest area, however, is the Salt Pond that stretches into Point Judith. Narragansett and South Kingstown split the jurisdictional coverage.
“A large percentage of this job is public education and customer service,” he explained. When dividing this among the top three matters that get his attention, he said speeding boats is first, followed by safety inspections and then emergencies.
“The nice thing about the harbormaster’s job is that, by and large, working with people on the water is pleasant,” he said. “They come out here and want to have a good time and we don’t want to ruin that, but we want to help with any questions and make sure they operate a boat safely and responsibly.”
While this job — unlike the state marine law enforcement job — hasn’t brought him to deal with fatalities, there have been issues where someone has fallen overboard, the boat has crashed into rocks and a boat has begun to sink. Dealing with medical emergencies has also been part of his work.
Of course the unexpected and interesting happen occasionally, too, he said.
For instance, once he stopped to assist a boat operator, he saw several guitars and drums on the boat. He asked about them since the boat didn’t have the space to host a band.
“They told me they were for the members of Billy Joel’s band, There were some people below deck and I didn’t see Billy Joel, but I believed them. It was sophisticated equipment,” he said.
They also were heading to a private island with an exclusive residence on it, too, he said.
“I enjoy coming to work every day. Even a bad day is a good day. It is something I feel very privileged to have. It’s a gift,” he said.
