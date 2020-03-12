SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Officials gave the South Kingstown Town Council an update Monday on the different steps being taken to counter the transmission of the COVID-19 virus, which has infected five people to date in Rhode Island.
“We’re trying to make sure we’re not part of the problem, not causing the spread of the coronavirus,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said.
“We’ve begun to restrict town travel outside to conferences and that sort of thing,” Zarnetske said. “We’ve established a policy of making containers of wipes available within reach of every surface in Town Hall, we’ve refreshed the hand sanitizers within all of our public buildings, and we’re encouraging town employees to stay home if they are sick.”
Zarnetske said the town is also heeding the prevention advice coming from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and the Rhode Island Department of Health.
“Just wash your hands frequently,” he said. “We’re not at the point of any extraordinary measures in the area – social isolation or social separation are necessary, but again, we’re trying to avoid conferences when we can, we’re trying to use teleconferences for meetings. Beyond that, we’re doing what everyone should be doing: practicing good hygiene, cleaning surfaces with wipes and washing our hands as often as we can.”
The update also comes as South County Hospital announced new visitor restrictions.
The hospital is restricting people from visiting staff or patients if they are younger than 19 years of age or if they are sick with symptoms including cough, fever, chills, runny nose, stuffy nose or sore throat.
A canister of disinfectant wipes was available next to copies of the Town Council agenda at Monday’s meeting.
The council on Monday also voted 2-3 against taking any further action on so-called “chicken regulations,” including forming an ad-hoc committee of residents that would have studied the issue of chickens causing a nuisance in close-knit neighborhoods.
“I think some people do have an issue with that and are afraid to speak up,” Council Vice-president Bryant Da Cruz said. “We have people in the community who want to work on this, how do you tell them not to?”
Only Da Cruz and councilor Deborah Kelso voted for the measure.
Another split vote accompanied passage of an order of notice for a public hearing to amend the town’s new ordinance on unruly gatherings for it to take effect June 1. Da Cruz and Councilor Rory McEntee voted against it, preferring to see the ordinance repealed and re-introduced as a new draft.
“It’s an ordinance we’re planning on repealing and looking at new verbiage for a different ordinance,” Da Cruz said. “And we’re looking at pushing it out to June 1, and I think we have plenty of time between now and June to work on a better solution.”
But others, including Kelso, opted to leave it in place and have the ordinance take effect on June 1.
“I don’t want to repeal it without something to replace it,” Kelso said.
A motion for a notice to repeal it on March 23 from Da Cruz failed, 2-3.
Zarnetske said staff had re-drafted the ordinance, “to make it less about noise and more about the activities associated with the parties that folks are concerned about,” such as public drunkenness, rowdy behavior, fights and illegal drug use.
The council should have language for the amended ordinance by its next meeting, March 23. The council also is looking at an April 27 hearing date for a re-worked ordinance. That date surfaced because McEntee will not be available to consider it at the regular April 13 meeting, and the other members did not want to proceed without him.
