NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Following a public hearing on the matter, the Town Council on Monday voted 3-2 to reject a Class B limited alcohol license for Narragansett Casino LLC, due to potential litigations surrounding an acceptance — citing it “doesn’t have the authority to grant” the license.
Town Council President Ewa Dzwierzynski, President Pro-Tem Jill Lawler, and Councilor Steven Ferrandi voted “no,” while Councilors Deborah Kopech and Susan Cicilline-Buonanno voted ‘yes.’
The license can still be passed; however, the casino will need to file with the Department of Business of Regulation (DBR).
“They’re going to hash it out there, then it’ll most likely come back to the council (through DBR),” Dzwierzynski said. “So, it basically starts from scratch, once it goes (to DBR).”
The casino owns a banquet facility and has a certificate of occupancy for the building. Through the application, representatives asked to add a beer and wine license.
The conditions included the adoption of security procedures to ensure alcohol consumption only takes place in building, the bar facility in its Unit C being isolated from the rest of the property, and the employees being tip certified, per state law.
Resident Jesse Pugh spoke in support of applicant, adding that he has memories of using the space through the years, adding that a fight of legality is “a fight that doesn’t benefit the town” — particularly for surrounding businesses.
“This building has been used for decades and decades, going back,” Pugh said. “It’s not like the applicant is asking all of a sudden to use this building as a business, it’s always been that.”
Charles Watson also supported the casino and spoke on behalf of the University of Rhode Island’s College of Engineering.
“I know we have a lot of buildings and a lot of facilities but sometimes we don’t have space for our students and for our faculty and staff to be able to host type of events where we give out awards, where we have special events for the students,” Watson said. “…I know the Narragansett Casino is a place where our students can actually call their own.”
Corporate Secretary of JT O’Connell Realty, Kenneth Cusson, spoke in objection to the liquor license, expressing his concern for parking issues, had the item been passed.
“You have, as a matter of record, our deed which does outline the parking that was purchased along with the land for TRIO, which is our tenant,” Cusson said. “But there’s also a recorded easement which gives us clear jurisdiction of 72 spaces.”
Objections to the Class B limited alcohol license on Monday were similar to gripes that surrounded the council passing a Class F license, for a University of Rhode Island event, back in April.
The council in April granted a one-day Class F alcohol beverage license to the casino, so URI could hold an end-of-year award ceremony. The motion passed, through a 3-2 vote.
Patrick Dougherty, the lawyer representing Beachcomber Properties LLC, the owner of the land the casino is located on, expressed his frustration in the spring, regarding the casino applying for an alcohol license.
Parking was once again an area of concern on Monday.
“We don’t want to allocate those parking spaces to the detriment of the other businesses and allow Narragansett Casino to come in and take over the existing parking, which is already at a premium,” Dougherty said.
Resident Catherine Celeberto at Monday’s meeting expressed her frustration with the ongoing conflict surrounding the casino.
“I don’t know why these two parties haven’t sat down and try to work something out,” Celeberto said at Monday’s meeting. “This is absurd. You have one (party) who owns the building, one (party) owns the land and they’re just butting heads and there’s absolutely no attempt at all to try and work something out.”
