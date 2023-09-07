KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Rhode Island’s Lambda Chi Alpha, after sporadically offering services to the public in the past, will engage all of its members to help out in the community for the duration of the school year, Fraternity President Tyler Shaw said this week.
“We’ve done it at a very small level,” Shaw said. “Nothing that really advertised the whole fraternity, it was just (through) a couple (of posts). One brother would post and he would be like, ‘if you need any help,’ he would personally try to get a few guys (and help). But nothing full-fraternity wide.”
Lambda Chi Alpha has over 100 members ready to help and is now operating on more flexible times, as a result. Members of the community have reached out to Shaw on Facebook and he in return texts the fraternity’s group chat, with any job openings available.
“People are just reaching out to me personally. When the school year comes around, we’re probably gonna try to delegate that onto someone else,” Shaw said in regard to herding requests. “Maybe make that a new position on our executive board.”
Prior to helping fellow students with move-in at URI over the weekend, the fraternity completed jobs in West Kingston and Saunderstown.
“We’ve done (work in) Newport,” Shaw added. “I’d say Newport east-wise (is the farthest we’d go), nothing really past that. I would say, anywhere between 30 minutes of school we usually (work). So, up to Charlestown if you’re going west.”
North Kingstown is the farthest north the fraternity has traveled, at this point.
According to Shaw, there are no fixed rates for any proposed projects, as cost is left up to the customer for negotiation.
“Whatever (cost) the person feels comfortable,” Shaw said.
Although move-ins have been high on their objectives list lately, Shaw said, the fraternity’s 100+ members have experience in “various different types of jobs.”
This includes services for those in need of help with landscaping, painting, shoveling, or any other odd jobs.
Anyone looking to reach the fraternity can private-message Shaw on Facebook or reach him at 401- 318-0590.
“I feel like it’s a win-win scenario for all the parties involved,” Shaw said, adding that he hopes Lambda Chi Alpha will put any stereotypes or negative reputation surrounding fraternities to rest.
“There’s always been a bad reputation of Greek Life in this area. Which is very reasonable, because there’s not many fraternities that try to reach out and help the community,” Shaw said. “So, it’s nice to be able to help and try to make the Greek Life look better as a whole. There’s also times as college kids where the money starts to get low when you’re at school … so, it helps us at well.”
