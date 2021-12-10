A recent award of more than $400,000 in state funds to South County Habitat for Humanity is the largest in the nonprofit affordable housing organization’s 31-year history.
The impact will be felt locally, as $88,000 of the funding is set aside for a single-family home being built in South Kingstown, close to the University of Rhode Island. Habitat anticipates breaking ground on the project in early spring.
In November, Habitat opened applications for the property and fielded more than 100 phone calls from families interested in applying.
The funds came to Habitat through the Building Homes Rhode Island program, which uses state affordable housing bond money to develop affordable housing for Rhode Islanders.
In March 2021 at a special election, Rhode Islanders approved Question 3, a $65 million bond for housing and community opportunity.
A team at at South County Habitat for Humanity spent the early part of the year spreading awareness
about the special election, encouraging the community to get out and vote, Executive Director Colin Penney said.
“Thankfully the bond passed, and because of such, our organization has been awarded $424,204 to fund the construction of four homes right here in Washington County,” Penney said. “I’m still in disbelief, and so very grateful for everyone who voted to invest in the community. Because of them, four low-income families in need of safe, decent and affordable housing will soon have a home of their own.”
The remaining $326,204 is for three-single family homes being built on Cardinal Lane in Hopkinton. After the units are completed, Habitat will build four more units on the same street. Construction will begin on those homes in the summer of 2022. Habitat hopes to open a homeownership application round in the spring for the units.
On Dec. 1, Gov. Dan McKee announced that the administration’s Housing Resources Commission approved nearly $31 million in awards through the Building Homes Rhode Island program to support 23 affordable housing projects. These awards will produce or preserve more than 600 units of affordable housing in 13 cities and towns across Rhode Island.
It is the largest round of awards made through the BHRI program since the program’s inception in 2006.
“These awards represent historic funding to tackle our housing crisis and keep Rhode Islanders in safe, affordable and stable housing,” McKee said. “I am grateful to Rhode Islanders for approving this bond funding and for the work that the Housing Resources Commission has done through the Building Homes Rhode Island program to invest in our families, children and the future of Rhode Island.”
Based in Charlestown, South County Habitat for Humanity serves all of Washington County.
Associate Executive Director Courtney Gray said the funding is more than double the largest grant the organization has received in its history.
“This is a monumental grant for our small affiliate and will create four units of permanent affordable homeownership,” Gray said.
While the nonprofit homebuilder called the funding “an unbelievable financial opportunity,” it also said Habitat will need volunteer support from the community to keep pace with a rigorous construction schedule. It encouraged anyone interested in helping to visit www.SouthCountyHabitat.org or call (401) 213-6711.
