SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — William Shakespeare and Dr. Jason Graff of South County Pulmonology preach something in common about sleep.
“Sleep that soothes away all our worries. Sleep that puts each day to rest. Sleep that relieves the weary laborer and heals hurt minds. Sleep, the main course in life’s feast, and the most nourishing,” the old Bard said centuries ago.
Graff, medical director of sleep medicine in his practice and also the head of South County Hospital’s Sleep Lab, echoes Shakespeare.
“Sleep touches just about every part of our bodies, how it functions and sets up how we will feel during the day ahead,” said Graff.
So, if you’re not getting a good night’s sleep, the good doctor has some insights for getting better zzzzs and waking up rested, charged, and ready for the new day whether it brings challenges, enjoyment or a mix of both.
Lack of sleep is commonly called insomnia. The Journal of the American Medical Association said it is a significant public health problem with substantial medical, psychiatric, and financial ramifications.
Simply defined, according to a study published in the JAMA, insomnia is difficulty falling asleep or maintaining sleep, and is one of the most common health concerns today told to medical professionals.
Approximately 35% to 50% of the general adult population experience insomnia symptoms, with 12% to 20% meeting the criteria for insomnia as a disorder.
Insomnia is also highly connected with medical and psychiatric disorders. The combined direct and indirect costs associated with insomnia exceed $100 billion in the United States alone, according to the study.
Given the high prevalence and detrimental effects of insomnia, finding effective, accessible, and affordable treatment is critical. Graff has some advice for sufferers.
Tips for a Good Sleep
First, he said, a good seven or more hours of sleep each night is optimum, although some people can function with less. This amount gives the body “recharging” time, just like a laptop, cell phone or tablet whose batteries are worn down from constant use.
Second, Graff said, those doubters who complain they cannot get that much need to develop a mindset — an attitude — about making sleep a priority. In that direction lies perhaps some challenges to changing ways of living - and sleeping to be more precise.
For instance, say goodbye to caffeine at night. It’s going to keep you awake. Also, alcohol, while enjoyable and mentally loosening for some people, brings problems. It may first bring a deep sleep, but is then followed by short and somewhat superficial rest.
Then there’s the bedroom itself. That’s right, the bedroom, not a couch or easy chair or recliner.
“The bedroom needs to be for sleeping. No television, computers, tablets or cell phones. They disturb sleep,” he said, adding that television can emit a certain kind of light that tricks the brain into believing it is daytime rather than night.
TV shows’ flashing lights and sounds interrupt slumber, too.
A dark room is best, although there are people who have developed maladaptive habits — whether from coping with stress, upsetting life changes or even unconscious thoughts — that have noise and light on all night or for part of the night.
“A light on for a little while to read a book or magazine is helpful to bring relaxation for some people, but both of those activities are best done outside of the bedroom,” Graff explained.
However, television and other light- or noise-producing electronics, while temporarily helpful, often become habitual. The habit itself creates a problem for sleeping well, he said.
Third, avoid dependence on sleep medication if possible, especially the self-medicating kind, which would include marijuana, alcohol and over-the-counter drugs, he said. Try to change the environment and mental attitude about sleep before turning to sleep aids, he said.
“There’s a growing body of evidence that shows some prescribed and over-the-counter medications also have a long-term effect on memory loss,” Graff noted and added that taking any should be discussed with a physician to weigh all the factors and whether some risks are necessary for a good sleep.
The medications include strong anticholinergic drugs, such as diphenhydramine (the active ingredient in many “PM” formulations), and benzodiazepines (used for anxiety, sleep, or as a muscle relaxer), he said.
Many people, according to a variety of medical and pharmacological experts, warn about the growing indications of impaired memory functions from long-term use. It ups the risk of developing dementia, they said, though more studies need to be done to establish that link.
There are also other side effects of over-the-counter pills that can set off a “prescribing cascade,” Jennifer Schroeck, a clinical pharmacist with the U.S. Department of Veterans told Time magazine.
She is also and co-author of a 2016 review published in the journal Clinical Therapeutics on the safety of sleep aids among older adults.
For example, in men with prostate conditions, anticholinergic drugs can lead to urinary retention, or problems fully emptying the bladder, Schroeck said.
A man experiencing this issue may not attribute it to the sleep medicine he’s taking at night to sleep, and if he fails to mention it to his doctor, he may be prescribed a new medication to treat his bladder problems.
“That new drug may have side effects too, so then something else is added to manage those,” she said. In this way, the medications a patient is taking—and their many side effects—can add up quickly.
Of course, Graff said, there are individuals who have sleeping problems, such as chronic insomnia, any variety of medical conditions including depression and anxiety, medication-related matters from treating an illness and unavoidable lifestyles that have high amounts of stress in them.
“Some of this just cannot be avoided in our lives and that is when we need to seek out medical advice to help with getting the best night’s sleep possible,” Graff said.
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy
Beyond talking to a physician and taking medication, he said, those with troubled sleep could explore cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) that looks at lifestyle and attitude. It can assist with adjustments to help bring more rest.
CBT helps you change actions or thoughts that can keep you from sleeping well. It helps you develop habits that promote a healthy pattern of sleep. CBT is also used to treat insomnia.
The Journal of the American Medical Association study said that CBT and pharmacotherapy are the only two treatments with sufficient empirical support to be recommended for treating chronic insomnia, which is defined as occurring more than once a month.
While medications are readily accessible and effective in the short term, CBT for insomnia has longer-lasting benefits, with fewer adverse effects, the study said.
It is now recommended as a first-line treatment. Most important, CBT addresses the problematic thoughts and behaviors believed to have developed in response to acute insomnia or a short-term sleep problem, which is measured by days or weeks, not months or years.
The study, which was published five years ago, involved a randomized clinical trial of 303 adults with chronic insomnia and who received CBT for insomnia intervention.
After treatment, they had significantly improved sleep compared with those who received access only to a patient education website, with 56.6% achieving insomnia remission status and 69.7% deemed treatment responders at one year.
There is also online CBT that also showed promise. Studies also reported improved sleep outcomes without human support and were similar in magnitude to those reported in trials with face-to-face cognitive behavior therapy for insomnia.
Kinds of CBT
There are several types of cognitive behavioral therapy to help with sleep. These include stimulus control, sleep restriction, relaxation and biofeedback training, and cognitive control and psychotherapy, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.
Stimulus Control has several uses, including for people who toss and turn in bed, unable to fall asleep. Frequently doing it brings frustration. Some even dread bedtime. The bed itself can cause the person to remain awake due to the psychological responses.
This method teaches you to use the bed only for sleep and for sex. You are not to read, watch TV, or do anything else in bed. You are also taught to go to bed only when you feel very sleepy.
If you are not asleep after about 20 minutes, then you are to get out of bed to do something else relaxing.
When you feel sleepy again, you return to bed. Over time, this method helps you to fall asleep more quickly. You begin to have a positive response toward going to bed at night. Instead of being frustrating, it becomes relaxing and restful.
Sleep restriction is a method that sets strict limits on the time you spend in bed. The initial limit used is the same as the amount of sleep you tend to get on a nightly basis.
For example, you may only get five hours of sleep even though you spend seven hours in bed at night.
Two hours in bed are spent trying to fall asleep or go back to sleep after waking up. In this case, your initial limit would be set so that you spend only five hours in bed at night. This means that you are likely to get less than five hours of sleep.
This sleep loss will make you even more tired at first. However, it will also help you fall asleep faster and wake up fewer times in the night. This will allow a solid period of sleep and a more stable sleep pattern.
As your sleep improves, the limit on your time in bed is slowly increased. The goal is to reach the point where you get the amount of sleep you need without reducing the quality of your sleep.
Relaxation training and biofeedback teach you how to relax both your mind and your body. This helps you to reduce any anxiety or tension that keeps you awake in bed. This method can be used during the day and at bedtime.
It involves training you to better control the following functions: muscle relaxation, breathing and mental focusing. Biofeedback may be used along with relaxation training.
The process of sleep is more complex than it seems. It involves your brain, your breathing, your heart and your muscles. Biofeedback teaches you how to control certain functions of the body by receiving feedback from the body itself.
Cognitive control and psychotherapy are used to help you identify attitudes and beliefs that hinder your sleep.
These negative thoughts involve worries and stress that keep you awake. A therapist helps you process your thoughts and feelings about the topics that keep you awake. You learn ways to overcome negative thoughts and promote positive attitudes and beliefs.
This might involve setting a “worry time” in the afternoon or early evening. This is a time when you review the day and plan for tomorrow. You focus on getting all of your worries out of your system.
At the end of this time, you feel “free” to relax. This helps your mind to be at rest when you go to bed.
Another method is to use guided imagery. You imagine that you are in a story. In your mind, you try to picture what things look, feel and sound like. You try to make it as real as possible.
This keeps your mind from thinking about other concerns. You stop “trying” to go to sleep. As a result, your mind settles down and stops racing. This allows your body to relax and go to sleep.
A therapist will often see you weekly on an individual basis. Sessions may vary in length from 30 to 90 minutes. Other options are to do group therapy or to consult with a therapist by phone. These options may cost less than individual sessions.
CBT is not a quick fix. It requires steady practice over time and lots of patience. Frustration may arise if you expect dramatic results right away. The time, effort and money required may turn some people away, experts have said
The journal SLEEP has reported that online CBT for chronic insomnia also significantly improves insomnia severity, daytime fatigue, and sleep quality. Some programs include
CBTforInsomnia.com or SHUTi (Sleep Healthy Using The Internet), an online insomnia treatment that offers an alternative to drugs.
Results indicate that 81% percent of treated participants (30 of 37) reported at least mild improvement in their sleep after completing the five-week program, including 35% (13 of 37) who rated themselves as much or very much improved.
Thirty percent of the treatment group who completed the course received an additional hour of sleep by the end of the program. Those who received treatment also developed healthier attitudes about sleep and were less likely to report having an overactive mind at bedtime, the journal said.
According to principal investigator Norah Vincent, a psychologist at the University of Manitoba in Winnipeg, Canada, the researchers were surprised by the significant results in the absence of any ongoing support from a clinician.
The treatment program consisted of psychoeducation about insomnia, information concerning sleep hygiene, stimulus control instruction, relaxation training, sleep restriction and cognitive therapy.
Everyone experiences insomnia from time to time. Even Sleep Lab Director Graff said he occasionally struggles with a good night’s sleep.
“The doctor needs to do a better job at following his own advice, “ he said, noting that he embraces his own advice as needed. In addition, his bedroom is dark and there’s no TV, computer or other distractions.
With three young children, his day extends following work to after-school activities for them and catching up on clinical paperwork or reading in the early evening. The after-work schedule could be toned down a bit, he confided.
“There are coping mechanisms, but when it becomes a problem, you need to seek medical assistance for the much sought-after and needed restful night,” Graff said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.