NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Two incumbents are out and two newcomers are in for the next four years on the North Kingstown School Committee.
Democratic newcomer Jen Lima finished atop the five- person race with 8,650 votes (22.6 percent), followed by incumbent Democrat Jennifer Hoskins with 8,010 (20.9 percent) and Republican newcomer Hannah Zangari finished third with 7,673 (20 percent) to be elected to the board, while incumbent Democrat Jacob Mather finished fourth with 7,522 votes (19.6 percent) and incumbent Republican and Vice Chairman Robert Jones finished fifth with 6,290 (16.4 percent), ending his eight years as a member of the body.
Lima and Hoskins ran a joint campaign with Mather under the Three Forward NK banner, while the Republicans ran together as well under their party banner.
For Lima, receiving the most votes was an unexpected honor.
“(Tuesday) night while we were still waiting for the final results my 16-year-old son stopped me in the hallway, gave me a hug, and told me he was proud of me,” Lima said. “My kids were the whole reason I decided to run for school committee so that was my victory right there. Waking up to learn I was the top vote-getter was icing on the cake.”
She thanked Jones and Mather for the service on the School Committee and said she looked forward to getting to work with Hoskins and Zangari, as well as the incumbents who were not up for reelection.
“I look forward to working with all the members of the committee for the benefit of the students of (North Kingstown),” Lima said. “I believe that our school district is great, but it should be great for all students, not just the high achieving ones. I also want to make sure that all voices are being heard at the table. We are a diverse community and our policies and practices should reflect this.”
For Hoskins, who did not respond to a request for comment prior to press time, another four years on the council will give her time to further implement some of her ideas to counter the challenges brought onto the district by the COVID-19 pandemic.
For Zangari, who at 26 is the youngest member of the School Committee, her youth and personal connection to the high school through younger siblings will aid her in relating with students.
“Thank you (North Kingstown) voters,” Zangari said. “I am thankful for each and every one of your votes. It’s time to get to work and I am eager to hit the ground running.”
The next School Committee meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17.
All results listed are correct as of publication and could be subject to change as more votes are tallied. Final numbers will be listed in next week’s edition of The Independent.
