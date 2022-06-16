NARRAGANSETT — A letter and a box of crayons served as a unique gift to each member of Narragansett High School’s Class of 2022 at the school’s commencement ceremony last week.
School librarian and media center specialist Joanne Gongoleski used the names of each of the 24 “Colors of Kindness” crayons as part of her special farewell to the Mariner senior class at its graduation ceremony last Thursday.
“Don’t settle for being mediocre, because the ‘Sky’s the Limit’ (powder blue) for you,” Gongoleski said in her commencement address at the University of Rhode Island’s Ryan Center. “‘Spring into Action’ (periwinkle) when you face a challenging situation. ‘Seas the Day’ (sea green) and ‘Rise Above’ (purple) the naysayers.”
With 23 of the 24 colors in her letter mentioned, Gongoleski had one final suggestion for the class.
“Now go ‘Have a Scoop of Fun’ (pink) with your friends and family. You deserve it.”
The words brought smiles to the faces of the 120 graduates who came to the Ryan Center to receive their diplomas and embark on the rest of their lives.
The commencement was a return to the type of ceremony the high school held before COVID forced some creative alternative events in 2020 and 2021. Those in attendance were glad for a return to the familiar.
“I’m so happy to see everyone and happy for us being together as we celebrate the accomplishments of our seniors. It’s been a tough three years, especially for our seniors,” Principal Daniel Warner said. “It’s been tough for parents and our entire school community.”
As one of his final acts as their principal, Warner directed the graduates to turn around and give a round of applause to the school’s faculty, seated behind them.
Superintendent of Schools Peter Cummings said the class taught everyone about perseverance and commitment.
“Your actions have spoken volumes about the character of this class and your potential to do great things in the world,” he said.
Valedictorian Curtis Soloff noted graduation is likely the last time the entire class will gather as one.
“After this, we won’t ever all be together,” he said. But it’s not necessarily a sad moment.
“Now we’re all going on to do what we want,” he added. “No matter what we go out and do, all of us are going to find some success in life. I think the reason why is because of all the support from our teachers, staff, coaches and fellow students. We have been given so many opportunities to learn and grow through all the activities available to us.”
Soloff used his own experiences in the band, robotics team and foreign language classes as some examples of those opportunities.
“We had an amazing time,” he said.
The senior used words from some of his classmates to explore what success is and what it means.
Rather than allow others to define success, Soloff urged the graduates to set goals “that allow you to dictate what success means in your life. Success could be your biggest dream come true, or it could be small steps.”
Continuing the tradition of the senior class gift, the Class of 2022 announced it would give Narragansett High School a memorial bench in the name of Grace Reddington, a fellow student who had Rett Syndrome, a neurological condition, and passed away in 2019 at age 14. The bench will be complemented by two purple butterfly bushes. Purple is the color of Rett Syndrome awareness, and graduates all wore purple carnations along with their traditional cap and gown outfits – red for boys, white for girls.
“Grace Reddington had an amazing smile and an electric laugh,” class historian Zoe Berghorn said. “Grace had the best sense of humor out of anyone I know and loved her family, friends and caregivers to no end.”
Class president Olivia Lonkart said it was a true accomplishment that the class persevered during a difficult few years.
“The community we’ve built at Narragansett has truly allowed each of us to grow in our own ways and become who we are today,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.