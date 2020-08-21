Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown combined have seen a tenfold increase — from 540 applications to 5,473 — for mail ballots for the upcoming Sept. 8 political primary compared to two years ago, according to a review by The Independent.
Even more dramatic are individual towns when looking at the change from the 2018 primary season. Figures this week showed a 1,566-percent increase in Narragansett (66 to 1,100), a 1,081-percent increase in South Kingstown (254 to 3,000) and a 524-percent increase (220 to 1,373) for North Kingstown.
“This is just difficult,” said Theresa C. Donovan, Narragansett town clerk, about processing the mail ballot requests and preparing of in-person voting at town hall. She added that the numbers – and work – will increase even more for the general election.
“The COVID impact is huge. It’s difficult because of all the COVID restrictions, that’s huge, too,” she said, echoing the sentiments of town clerks in South Kingstown and North Kingstown.
Hundreds more applications were expected through the 4 p.m. Tuesday deadline. This is coupled with the state’s coronavirus strategy that started Wednesday, to allow early in-person voting — just as if it was primary day — for residents using a 20-day window to cast ballots in their town and city halls during regular business hours.
Officials with the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association said towns and cities around the state have been inundated requests for ballots and planning for early voting, both robbing time from other work in these central municipal offices for transacting business with local government.
These voting strategies this year have taken on a new role — staying away from polling places for the Sept. 8 primary to limit exposure to possible coronavirus infection. Relaxed early in-person voting may also have the side effect of increased voter turnout.
With the current national focus on slowed-down mail delivery, Secretary of the State officials have assured that they don’t expect any mail service interruptions for these primary mail ballots.
These twin COVID strategy responses — increased mail ballots and early voting — come as political parties approach the Sept. 8 primary for final determination for contested offices up for grabs in the November general elections.
Meanwhile, the strategy has also driven up and intensified the work in town and city clerks’ offices around the state, local and town clerk association officials said.
Susan Flynn, town clerk in South Kingstown, explained, “The amount of additional work it’s putting on us is just incredible. We have to focus on elections, but can’t put off the other necessary things we need to do – filing marriage records, death records, probate, property and land records with these historic low interest rates.”
Approval of Early and Absentee Voting
About two-thirds of Americans (65%) say the option to vote early should be available to any voter without requiring a documented reason, while a third say early voting should only be allowed with a reason, according to a Pew Research Center survey conducted June 16-22.
In this national poll, Democrats and Democratic-leaning independents overwhelmingly support so-called “no excuse” early or absentee voting with 83 percent approval. Among the small share of Democrats who do not, most say the coronavirus outbreak should qualify as a documented reason.
GOP views are more divided: 44 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaners say no documented reason should be necessary to vote early or absentee, while 55% say one should be.
Among Republicans who say a documented reason is needed, most say the coronavirus outbreak should not be considered a valid reason.
Thirty-seven percent of all Republicans say early and absentee voting only should be allowed with a documented reason and say that COVID-19 is not an acceptable reason while 17 percent say a documented reason should be required, but that COVID-19 should be a valid reason.
Americans’ support for no-excuse absentee voting has decreased modestly from 71 percent in October 2018 to 65 percent today, according the Pew, and is a result of shifting views among Republicans.
Today, a 55-percent majority of Republicans say voters should only be allowed to vote early or absentee if they have a documented reason for not voting on Election Day, up from 42% who said this in 2018.
In Rhode Island, mail ballots are sought for medical reasons, out of country or military duty, confined to a medical or some other facility and, lastly, have an overall problem going to the polls on election day. That last criteria this year is the one most often cited, according to the town and city clerk association.
Anyone can participate in the early voting, termed both “emergency” and “early” voting.
In 2018 it was done similarly to absentee and sought after the deadline for filing a mail ballot application. This year state law was changed to allow a replication of voting just as it is done at a polling place.
Mail Ballot and Early Voting
The primary, in preparation for the November presidential elections, is also another test of new approaches and adhering to guidelines for holding an election in the COVID era when shoulder-to-shoulder in line waiting to vote isn’t allowed.
To cater to people who want to avoid crowds, state election officials have sought to increase use of mail ballots and offer early voting so that fewer people go to the polls on primary day, said Nick Domings, spokesman for Secretary of the State Nellie M. Gorbea. Her office, with the state Board of Elections, oversees voting in the state.
Absentee ballots have long been a staple of pre-election voting for those who could not visit their local polling station on election day. The ballots are obtained through a request that is reviewed for the accuracy and validity about personal and address details on the application.
From 2014 to 2018, the state Board of Elections saw the emergency mail ballot use increase by 119 percent, and the number of regular mail ballots rise by 47 percent.
This year, election officials said, the stunning increases were expected as COVID fears and restrictions led to the need for solutions.
They included this year’s change to first-time early voting rather than only mailed emergency ballots and using this to help reduce both regular mail ballots and numbers of people going to polling places on election day.
Without this reform, election officials said, they would not be able to keep pace with the excessive reliance on mail ballots as well as accommodate and even increase voter turnout.
Officials in Narragansett, South Kingstown and North Kingstown said they could not predict what kind of response will occur during the early voting that comes a few weeks in advance of the actual Sept. 8 primary. It began Wednesday (Aug. 19) and will go until primary day this year.
In this three-town area and throughout the state, polls will be open for walk-ins for early voting during the normal operating hours of the town halls Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Town clerks and town managers in each town explained that social distancing will be required, people will be required to wear face masks – as they will be when going to the polls in September and November.
Poll staffers will work behind plastic panels, examine identification cards without touching them or may use a barcode reader to retrieve and record information listed on the front. They also will wear face shields and masks.
Disposable pens will be used to complete the ballots, which voters will put into the usual ballot readers. Staff will monitor the polling stations to ensure people do not get too close while waiting in any lines to vote, they said.
For those who requested the mail ballot, officials said, they should complete it and return it by Friday, Sept. 4, so it arrives for primary day. They can also use drop boxes set up in every municipality, even if they don’t live there.
A similar process at the polls, for early voting and for mail ballots is planned for the November elections.
All mail ballots from around the state are sent to the State Board of Elections for counting. Because of the large number of people using mail ballots this year, the actual results of elections may remain unsettled for several days — whether in September or November — until ballots received have been tallied, said Domings at the Secretary of the State’s office.
Including Rhode Island, 40 states and the District of Columbia already have a system in place for early voting.
While these efforts are aimed to increase voter participation, Gorbea is also seeking to shift some of the voting traffic from mail ballots to early in-person voting as a way of reducing the paper processing burden on state and local officials, said Domings, her spokesman.
Ralph Mollis, North Kingstown town manager and R.I. secretary of the state from 2007 to 2015, agreed with the early voting.
“The process here in place works. It gives opportunity to vote weeks in advance and that is good” for encouraging people to vote and making it easier, he said.
“Flat out” Continuous Work
Town clerks are divided among those who like the early voting and others who preferred a smoother transition than what the coronavirus drove because of the immediate need to reduce numbers of people going to polls on election day.
South Kingstown’s Flynn said that she wished it happened in phases. “It’s all overwhelming, the phones don’t stop ringing and we’ve got other town business to do.”
The work is demanding at the moment, said Narragansett’s Donovan and North Kingstown Town Clerk Jeannette Alyward, who added, “I have a great staff and everyone is chipping in. The true test will be the in person” voting that started Wednesday.
Carol Wordell, president of the Rhode Island Town and City Clerks Association, said the excessive demands are being felt in all offices around the state.
“Everybody is seeing an increase in work and demands. Town clerk work is definitely being put aside to do this,” she said, noting even in her office “we’re flat out. It’s hard to keep up with all the moving parts.”
Often the work involved to see how the process – whether mail ballots, early voting or election day voting – comes together is not in public view.
“This is the thing I’d like people to know,” said Robert Zarnetske, South Kingstown town manager. “The easier it is for the voters, the harder it is on the back end.”
James Tierney, Narragansett town manager agreed.
“There is a great deal of work. There’s a significant and important task in the election. They (local election officials) are preserving the integrity of the election process,” he said.
Local Polling Places
- South Kingstown: District 1, 2, 3, 4 and 5 - South Kingstown Recreation Center, 30 St. Dominic Road; Districts 6, 7, and 8, West Kingston Elementary School, 3119 Ministerial Road; and Districts 9 and 10 - Matunuck Elementary School, 380 Matunuck Beach Road.
- North Kingstown: Precinct 2301 - Masonic Lodge, 1515 Ten Rod Road; Precincts 2302, 2302, 2304 - Davisville Middle School, 200 School Street; Precincts 2305, 2306 - North Kingstown High School, 150 Fairway Drive; Precincts 2307,2308,2309 - Wickford Middle School, 25 Tower Hill Road.
- Narragansett: District 1 - North Beach Clubhouse, Boston Neck Road; Districts 2 and 3 - Narragansett Community Center, Mumford Road; and Districts 4 and 5 - Narragansett Pier Middle School, South Pier Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.