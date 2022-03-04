NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — The North Kingstown Town Council postponed a decision regarding the amendment of definitions and management practices for groundwater recharge and wellhead protection overlay districts after the public raised concerns about well protections at their meeting Monday night.
“The new ordinance in my opinion is a good one,” said resident Kathleen Guarino. “Though it sadly contains one glaring area. The old ordinance protected our groundwater reservoirs to the level of protection afforded the wellhead protection areas. The new ordinance moves part of the reservoirs into a lower level of protection with the recharge areas.”
“These seem to be not just benign changes but positively good changes,” said Tom Sgouros, an expert in data analysis, information theory and software design . “The business about monitoring wells and clarifying the regulations seems to me quite good.”
Guarino stated concerns that this could allow commercial outlets to be built directly over the reservoirs which could cause contamination of the water below. This concern was echoed by several others who spoke at the meeting.
“I sit on the advisory board of the state chapter of Clean Water Action, a national organization devoted to preserving clean water,” Sgouros said. “Our perspective actually is that one of the biggest threats to groundwater nationally, and actually here too, is not actually from commercial businesses but from residents overwatering, over-pesticiding and over-fertilizing.”
“I think this is no time to change the way we regard our current reservoirs,” said local resident Mary Kelly. “With 5 out of 11 wells down for the count it should be a wakeup call that we need to keep our reservoirs in the highest protective status.”
Donna Hutchinson, who said that she had been a member of North Kingstown’s conservation commission until last month, said that the groundwater and conservation commissions thoughtfully reviewed and accepted all the revisions of the new regulations except the ones concerning the reduced protection of the groundwater reservoirs. Hutchinson also said that climate change, increased development and the loss of available land for new wells will increase the risk to the town’s water supply.
“I disagree with the idea that this is some downgrading where some hazardous activity is going to be allowed,” said Water Director Tim Cranston. “There is underlying zoning in place, and as other people mentioned this underlying zoning still has sway on most of the activities that were mentioned on this supposed list of hazardous activities that would be allowed wouldn’t be allowed in any underlying zoning except industrial. There are very few lots that are zoned for industrial use in this reservoir area.”
Cranston said that he doesn’t think it makes good sense to craft a section of this ordinance just for the sake of doing something because it feels good, and instead they should go with the science. He said that he has spent more hours than he’d like to count scouting every individual lot in these areas to see if they are even possible locations for wells and most of them are not.
“Instead,” Cranston said. “I think we should instead use a common sense approach where we look at the lots that really could be used as replacement wells and we protect that land. That’s something that’s based on science and makes sense.”
After hearing from both sides of the argument, Councilman John Kerry requested that Cranston create a more concise response to specific concerns. Kerry asked for a clear synopsis of why these specific areas should be changed even with the concerns brought forth from the public. The matter has been moved to the top of the agenda for the council’s next meeting on March 14.
In other business the town council approved a proclamation to extend gratitude and appreciation and recognize the 80th anniversary of the Navy Seabees. The Seabees, a play on the letters CB from their full name United States Navy Construction Battalions, formed a base in Davisville, RI, in 1942. Their logo, The Fighting Bee, was created by Rhode Islander Frank Iafrate.
The town council also voted to approve a restructuring of the fire department’s fee schedule in order to bring it in line with the state standard. Fire Chief Scott Kettelle said that he hopes this change will help to bring in more revenue for the fire department to bolster efforts for fire prevention and to help cover rising costs of equipment.
“Smaller businesses will actually see a reduction in fees,” said Town Manager Ralph Mollis. “The larger businesses will certainly see an increase in fees, but we will be in line with 20 of the 39 other cities and towns.”
With so much discussion regarding concerns over the amendments to groundwater protections causing the meeting to go long, the council voted to postpone the majority of its remaining business until its next meeting at 7 p.m. on March 14.
