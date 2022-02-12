NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Voters in 2020 passed a change to Narragansett’s charter that, the town now says, prevents it from selling everything from parcels of land to pencils without holding a referendum.
It’s created a backlog of items the town really wants to sell — think surplus vehicles like old buses — but can’t until the Town Council approves holding a new ballot initiative to fix the problem in November.
The foul-up can be traced back to the initial voter initiative, started by resident Win Hames.
Hames and other supporters of building a new library at the former Belmont Market feared at the time that the previous council could sell the property. Three of the council members at the time opposed locating a library in the former market at the Pier.
“The intent was to not sell the library,” said Councilor Patrick Murray.
But the measure has had unintended consequences.
“The environment that we were in was so charged that the details were just overlooked,” Council President Jesse Pugh, who was in the minority on the former council with Murray, said. “We all just assumed it obviously meant property, because it was all around the library project.”
But when the wording was set for the final ballot draft, it inadvertently said that “town property” could not be bought, sold or leased without voter approval.
That’s the version that voters passed.
“The result is, we can’t sell anything. We can’t sell police cars. I believe we have seven buses stacking up like cord wood over there,” Murray said. “But we have to keep insurance, we have to keep them maintained.”
Murray said the solutions would be for voters to repeal or amend the initiative. Failing that, the council would need to draw up a potentially long list of items the town wants to sell — and put that before voters in November.
“I actually voted for it and can see the difficulty we’re having with so I’d like to see it repealed,” Council President Pro Tem Susan Cicilline Buonanno said. “I think people out there see that it is problematic. It’s in our way.”
Time is of the essence, Murray said. If the town doesn’t make the change in 2022, it will be another two years of building surplus items before a sale could go before voters.
“Then we’ll have a real big inventory,” Murray said.
According to the charter, the only way to change a voter initiative is by another voter initiative, Town Solicitor James Callaghan said.
Hames said he has submitted paperwork with the town clerk for initiative to change the mistake. Next, the town would have 90 days to gather enough signatures and for the council to find the initiative as legally valid.
The town has until about mid-July to ask the secretary of state’s office to place the voter initiative on the November ballot.
As for the original initiative, “We promoted it to people as being for real property, real estate,” Hames said, but the wording did not reflect that.
“Had the (former) town solicitor ruled differently at that time, it could have been changed, but he didn’t so it wasn’t,” he added.
Callaghan said the change would only be a word or two – from “property” to “real property” or “real estate property.”
The council plans to give an update on the matter at its next meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.