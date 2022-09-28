SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Schools were closed Wednesday after police became aware of threats of violence directed at South Kingstown High School that were posted on social media.
The South Kingstown Police Department is working with the Rhode Island State Police to investigate, Chief Matthew C. Moynihan said.
The anonymous threats were made Tuesday evening. Police and school officials have not divulged details or the nature of the threats.
“We learned of the threats from the school administration and launched an immediate investigation,” Moynihan said. “The safety of our children is paramount, and we take all threats seriously. Our detectives are working diligently with the Rhode Island State Police and all available resources to determine the source of the threat and arrest those responsible.”
Supt. of Schools Mark Prince sent a notice to parents and staff notifying them of the incident and that schools would be closed.
“When the administration receives information about a threat to a school, we contact the police and an immediate investigation begins,” Prince wrote. “All threats are taken seriously until deemed otherwise.”
Police ask anyone with information to share to call the detective unit at 783-3321, extension 318.
