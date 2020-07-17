SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A new COVID-19 screening area and roped-off seats in the waiting rooms are just two of the more visible changes that Thundermist Health Center in Wakefield has made in order to keep providing crucial health care services during the pandemic.
The center on River Street hasn’t missed a step, though, and has adopted comprehensive new telehealth services for patients to be able to receive care either by phone or online video while staying in their own homes.
Thundermist, which also has clinical sites in West Warwick and Woonsocket, said 17,000 patients have taken advantage of the telehealth service system-wide since March 1.
Last week, Rhode Island’s Congressional delegation announced that Thundermist has been awarded $128,347 from the Federal Communications Commission’s $200 million COVID-19 Telehealth Program, part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Thundermist provides community-based medical, dental, behavioral health and social services for medically underserved and uninsured residents in Rhode Island. Thundermist serves more than 51,000 Rhode Island patients per year.
The federal funds allowed Thundermist to purchase a telehealth platform, telecommunications equipment upgrades, desktop and laptop computers and videoconferencing equipment to offer telehealth options for medical, dental and behavioral health care during the COVID-19 crisis.
“This funding allows us to ensure seamless access to care for patients during the pandemic,” Jeanne LaChance, president and CEO of Thundermist Health Center, said. “Telehealth solutions are critical to keep both high-risk patients and providers safe while continuing to deliver the highest quality care for patients with chronic diseases such as diabetes, HIV, and opiate use disorder.”
At the South Kingstown location, screening for COVID-19 happens as patients reach the building’s entrance. Anyone with symptoms is not allowed in, but Thundermist will then switch to the telehealth care option. If a patient requires physical care, they are referred to a respiratory tent at either the West Warwick or Woonsocket locations.
“Even if the numbers here aren’t that high, we do a lot of testing, a lot of screening and a lot of follow-up,” Medical Director Christopher Klaus said.
Positive COVID patients have their symptom management reviewed, and are instructed in how to self-isolate at home, Klaus said.
“When people do test positive, it’s a lot of education,” he said.
Behavioral Health Clinician Carol Albeck is also taking part in many telehealth sessions with patients. She also is in the office weekly to meet with patients unable to seek treatment over the phone or by video.
“There’s a lot of health anxiety and a lot of fear, I would say, and people with mood issues tend to be highly exacerbated by COVID,” and the resulting social and economic fallout, she said. She sees mostly adolescents and adults.
Patients have told her they appreciate and like the telehealth services.
“They’re more relaxed. Fewer people are missing appointments,” she said.
The Wakefield facility also has dental offices that are well-staffed, with careful measures in place to reduce the risk to patients and caregivers. The dental offices have remained opened to provide urgent care when other dentists had to shutter their practices even for the most critical problems.
Doctors at the Wakefield location said they’re grateful that as the crisis unfolded Gov. Gina Raimondo signed an executive order to extend telemedicine services in Rhode Island.
By providing some services remotely, Thundermist can reduce the number of patients and staff members on-site and prevent patients with COVID-like symptoms from visiting a clinic in person.
Before the pandemic, according to Thundermist, 25 percent of their patients were “no-shows” at their appointments. That has dropped to 18 percent since the new telehealth procedures came online.
The Wakefield location typically sees about 100 patients per day and employs about 50 to 60 people. Many of those staff members are still working from home.
Klaus said that using telemedicine, doctors have to employ different ways of diagnosing or evaluating a patient than an in-person visit.
“When you’re on the phone or on video talking with the patients, we’re meeting them where they’re at, rather than them meeting us where we’re at. It’s been a learning curve. On the flip side, we see more patients now, we have less no-shows or cancellations. Especially when patients are sick, the last thing you want to do is go outside and go to your doctor. Being able to talk to somebody from the comfort of your own bed is very helpful.”
Thundermist has started taking new patients again after a hiatus to get its footing at the start of the pandemic. But now, it’s seeing patients in person and on telehealth platforms, Klaus said.
“We all worked from home before this, just not at the extent that we are. We all had to learn some new skills,” he said.
Thundermist also offers education and information to patients to put them at ease, Klaus said.
“Especially if someone’s worried they have COVID or their test comes back, you have to really make them feel comfortable and educate them on how not to spread it to their friends and family – that can really reassure people during a scary time,” he said.
Thundermist is closely following the General Assembly this week, as the House Finance Committee begins debate on a budget amendment that would extend telemedicine to June 30, 2021.
Thundermist supports the bill, but would like to see the bill’s sunset extended to December 31, 2021. Thundermist said it expects its COVID response procedures to stay in place at least until Aug. 31 of next year. The extension would also allow Thundermist to gather and study non-pandemic data.
“Even without COVID, we’ll see more people in the clinic, but there’s still going to be a role for telemedicine,” Klaus said.
