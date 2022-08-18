Sharon Harmon last week set a state precedent as the first African American colonel serving in the R.I. National Guard.
Installed in her new rank during a promotion ceremony last Saturday at Joint Force Headquarters at Camp Fogarty in East Greenwich, Harmon said this week she was aware she would achieving a high point for African American members of the Guard that day but not the complete significance of that moment.
“I didn’t realize it was both men and women,” Col. Harmon said.
“I thought I was the first female, then I was informed there was no male who had ever reached the rank of colonel, so that sort of rattled my cage,” Harmon said.
“I was like, ‘Wow, I can’t believe this is really happening,” the new full bird colonel related.
With her new rank insignia in place, Harmon, a member of the Army Reserve and the R.I. National Guard for 37 years, said she does feel a responsibility to other Black members of Rhode Island’s military as result of her promotion.
“Everything has to start somewhere, there is a beginning and an end. But being the first, you have to ask yourself, what is in place to see that it continues, so it won’t be the first and the last,” Harmon said.
For Harmon, there is also the role of just being a soldier that keeps her committed to her work.
Born and raised in Newberry, S.C., and having family ties to Woonsocket, Harmon moved to the city after graduating Newberry High School in 1984 and enlisted in the Army Reserves in 1985.
Completing her training at Fort Jackson, S.C., Harmon was assigned as an administrative clerk with the 455th General Hospital Army Reserve unit in Providence, where she served nine years before transferring to the R.I. National Guard and joining its military academy, officer candidate program at Camp Varnum in Narragansett.
Harmon was commissioned a second lieutenant in 1995, and went to work with the 103rd Field Artillery Regiment in Providence as a chemical officer.
From 2011 to 2012, Harmon deployed to Afghanistan with the R.I. Army National Guard’s 143rd Military Police Brigade to participate in Operation Enduring Freedom.
When her tour of duty ended, Harmon was able to return home to her family and said what was important at that point was “I came back intact.”
Harmon took on the role of Joint Force Headquarters commander at Camp Fogarty in East Greenwich for two years upon her return and then became director of the Rhode Island National Guard’s State Family Program in July of 2014.
In that role, Harmon and her staff provide support to Rhode Island service members before during and after their deployments.
Her time abroad with the 143rd, was likely a factor in her selection for the role given that she knows how deployments affect both the service member and their family.
An example of the program’s outreach work is the Carnival for Heroes scheduled for Saturday at Camp Fogarty on South Country Trail from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
“It’s a backpack brigade for the service members here in RI and we invite all the different branches to come there to get a book bag, a backpack and school supplies from Dollar Tree stores, and then we provide them with food, games and other things like that,” Harmon explained.
“That is one of our ways of giving back to the service members and their families,” Harmon said while explaining her office puts on about four such events through the year.
The Carnival for Heroes alone draws between 800 to 900 current members of the military and their families each year, Harmon noted
The R.I. Guard currently does not have any forces deployed but two units are scheduled to head out next month and Harmon’s program is already working to assist those members as they prepare to leave.
Although she has already served longer than the 20 years many members of the service put in for retirement, Harmon said she plans to keep going while invigorated with her new challenges.
