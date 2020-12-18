NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — Beginning next week, Narragansett public schools will institute eight days of full distance learning for all students that will keep them out of classrooms until Jan. 11 because of the holidays.
The distance learning days will buffer the Dec. 24 to Jan. 3 break for Christmas and the New Year, a time when school officials anticipate a rise in COVID-19 cases.
Narragansett Superintendent of Schools Peter Cummings complimented the school community for returning to classrooms this fall and adjusting well to the various safety changes brought about by the pandemic.
“We have had a successful fall and I am so proud of our students and staff as they have persevered through significant changes and challenges on a daily basis,” Cummings said in a notice to families.
But the superintendent said the schools are being cautious heading into the holidays.
“Since the Thanksgiving holiday break, we have seen a steady increase in positive cases of COVID-19 in both students and staff,” Cummings said “To date, while our overall in-school cases have been low (with the exception of Narragansett Elementary this week), we have had numerous students and staff infected in outside of school settings and many more students and staff required to quarantine.”
As of Dec. 11, the district reported 10 positive in-school student cases: six from the elementary school and four from the middle school.
Positive staff cases included four from the elementary school and one from the high school.
Outside of school, there were nine known positive student cases and one known staff case.
A total of 69 elementary school students are in quarantine, along with 16 Pier School students and 13 high school students.
Thirteen staff from the elementary school are quarantined. Eight from the middle school are isolating, and one from the high school.
“Based on our experiences in the Narragansett schools after Halloween and after Thanksgiving, we anticipate an increase in infection rates in the days following the holiday break,” Cummings said. “We also are currently experiencing a steady increase in infections in our schools that may be rooted in the rate of spread in our local community.”
The full district distance learning days immediately before and after the holiday break would allow for current and potential infections to be identified and contained before bringing students back to in-person learning, Cummings added.
“This temporary change constitutes a total of eight distance learning days, but allows for three weeks of separation and social distancing,” he said. “This approach incorporates a 14-day period between Christmas and a return to school that is intended to prevent our students and staff members from becoming widely infected from the positive cases that may result from social and family gatherings or travel over the holiday.”
Administrators urged families to keep following state Department of Health recommendations, such as limiting contact outside of the household and wearing masks. Cummings also asked families to keep holiday gatherings small and local.
“Even with all of these precautions, we expect a significant spike in cases following the holidays and are taking a proactive approach so that we can resume and maintain in-person learning throughout the following weeks and months,” he said.
During the distance learning days, all students will be engaged in full school days, and the school schedules have been aligned so all schools will have a common lunch time. Students who receive additional support through special education programming will receive their services remotely.
Families who use the breakfast/lunch program will be able to pick up the meals at Narragansett High School.
“I truly understand that for many families, this temporary switch to distance learning is a significant challenge,” Cummings said. “We are making this decision in the hope that it will help reduce the current rate of spread and minimize further infections that endanger the health of our students and staff and reduce the associated quarantine orders that disrupt families and caregivers.”
