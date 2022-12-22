NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Children during an upcoming winter break will have the opportunity to let their engineering interests run free at St. Paul’s Church.
The Episcopal Diocese of Rhode Island and the Rhode Island Computer Museum have come together to produce an inaugural Holiday Creative Computing Week, which will be held Dec. 26-Dec. 30, from 1-4 p.m. The family-friendly program is at no charge and no sign-ups are required.
The week will supply a drop-in activity each day – with crafts involving catapults, spaghetti towers, binary bracelets, kinetic wind sculptures, electric dough sculptures, the science of slime, and building your own kaleidoscope.
Although the computing workshops are geared toward kids in Grade 3 and above, younger children could access the activities with an adult, Computer Museum Education Coordinator Jen Piehler said.
The idea for the weeklong event was formed through conversations between Rev. W. Nicholas Knisely, bishop of the Diocese of Rhode Island and Dan Berman, co-founder of the museum. There is hope that the program can put the museum’s mission on the map.
“We want to give the kids an opportunity to explore something new, learn something, get their creative thinking skills going,” Piehler said. “Our children are our future and offering the opportunity to develop critical thinking and problem solving skills in a fun and educational way, that’s kind of the opportunity we’re hoping for – to make learning fun and really get the mission of the Computer Museum out there.”
The museum was founded in 1999 as a non-profit organization. It hopes to continue its expansion, with a goal of preserving technology and sharing old and new applications with future generations.
“It’s still a pretty small operation,” Piehler said. “So, we’re really just hoping to get the word out.”
