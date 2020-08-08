South County is set to receive state money to protect open space on a historic South Kingstown farm property and to make needed infrastructure improvements in Narragansett and North Kingstown.
The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced July 30 that South Kingstown Land Trust will receive $400,000 in grant funds to acquire a conservation easement over 45 acres of upland forest on the Prest property, abutting 51 acres previously protected by the same landowner. Known as the Marchant Farm, it is one of only 10 bicentennial farms in Rhode Island, meaning it has been in the same family for 200 years.
The parcel sits within a significant unfragmented forest with high quality habitat that supports several rare species, including two colonies of bats, and other species associated with the adjacent Usquepaug River.
The grants are designed to help preserve lands that offer significant natural, ecological or agricultural value and those that connect or expand existing protected lands.
Land trusts in South Kingstown and Hopkinton received the highest amounts — $400,000 each. The money may cover up to half of a project’s cost.
Across the state, six projects will receive a total of $1.4 million in matching grants to protect 322 acres of open space and farmland across Rhode Island. The DEM previously awarded $3.33 million in February.
Its source is the Green Economy Bond, which voters passed in 2016 and allocated $35 million to preserve open space, improve recreational facilities and clean up lands and waters.
“The grants we are awarding today from our 2016 Green Economy Bond will help support the health and vitality of our lands, waters, and communities for generations to come,” Governor Gina M. Raimondo said.
According to the Outdoor Industry Association, outdoor recreation in Rhode Island generates $2.4 billion in consumer spending and supports 24,000 local jobs. Since 1985, nearly 12,000 acres have been protected.
“The open space grants being awarded today will contribute to the conservation of an incredible array of properties that delight families and support wildlife,” DEM Director Janet Coit said. “This year, the grant criteria also included a category aimed at planning for impacts of climate change. I am so proud to partner with cities, towns and organizations that work hard to protect the special places in their communities.”
Green Economy Bonds also are helping to fund a project in Narragansett to enhance the Middlebridge Conservation Area and accommodate sea-level rise in the coming decades.
The town will receive $140,000 for work to remove impermeable pavement and install salt-tolerant grasses, shrubs and other vegetation to create a park-like setting, DEM said.
In North Kingstown, the town will receive $80,000 to incorporate low-impact stormwater management to mitigate stormwater runoff and high tide flooding in the municipal parking lot in Wickford.
The DEM last month awarded $4.3 million to 13 municipalities and community organizations for climate resilience projects across Rhode Island.
Funding includes $4 million from the 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond, along with $360,600 from the 2014 and 2016 Green Economy Bonds for flood mitigation and stormwater.
Coit said beloved Rhode Island sites have eroded, flooded, degraded and been lost because of climate change.
“These grants will enable us to work with a wide group of municipalities and organizations across Rhode Island to protect our treasured places and advance a healthier, more resilient Rhode Island. The 2018 Green Economy and Clean Water Bond was approved by nearly 80% of Rhode Island voters, and it is great to see these funds go directly into helping our communities prepare for the impacts of our changing climate.”
Grant applications were evaluated and scored by a review committee consisting of members of DEM, R.I. Infrastructure Bank and R.I. Coastal Resources Management Council.
