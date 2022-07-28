NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Those in pursuit of picturesque beach scenes will be delighted by the Gilbert Stuart Museum’s ongoing exhibition “Chasing the Summer’s Day: The Art of Mabel May Woodward,” with rarely seen works from a selection of private collections.
North Kingstown’s Gilbert Stuart Museum features “Rhode Island Master” exhibitions that highlight prominent Rhode Island artists in honor the portrait artist Stuart. Michelle Lee Leonard, Gilbert Stuart Museum Executive Director, said Mabel May Woodward was an excellent choice for an exhibition because she was an “extremely skilled and underappreciated Rhode Island artist.”
“We want to show people the beauty of local artists that they might not immediately be aware of,” Lee Leonard said.
Mabel May Woodward (1877-1945) was a skilled Rhode Island colorist with deep connections to the state, including her 24-year tenure teaching at Rhode Island School of Design. Woodward belonged to a circle of independent female artists in early twentieth century Providence, according to the exhibit’s catalog. Known for her bold usage of color, thick brushstrokes and absorbing important artistic trends, her unique style captures the influence of impressionism, realism and modernism.
The exhibit has been a passion project for curator Nancy Whipple Grinnell for years. Whipple Grinnell said the work she selected from private collections represent the wide range of Woodward’s approaches from different time periods of her career.
“We were looking for a woman artist because so many of the exhibitions are by males…,” Whipple Grinnell said. “We definitely wanted a woman and wanted one who painted a further field that just Providence and Mabel painted some in South County, some in Newport but, she painted all over New England and Europe. She was very well regarded in her day and then again later when she was rediscovered in the 1970’s.”
Her subject matter reflected her travels as it ranged from urban Providence life and New England beaches to rural Europeans gardens and marketplaces. Whipple Grinnell said Woodward had an affinity for capturing daily human interaction. To her students, Woodward emphasized that figures are a “machine” rather than stationary to encourage movement and a sense of life.
“It was her own personal evolving style. She painted scenes other people painted and she painted in a style that was derivative of other famous artists, but she had her own as a Rhode Island painter,” Whipple Grinnell said. “She had a unique style that would make her a Rhode Island master. Her subject matter was unique to a Rhode Island woman painter.”
The exhibit has 20 hanging works, two smaller framed pieces and three display cases filled with photographs, personal letters and pamphlets. The letters, both to and from Woodward, provide a personal insight to how she was respected by the artistic community.
“It gives a very robust idea of who she was and the impact she had, largely on the lives of many of her students,” Lee Leonard said.
In fact, the name of the exhibit “Chasing the Summer’s Day” is a direct line from Woodward’s correspondence. Whipple Grinnell said the line came from a poem and it perfectly represented the joyous nature of Woodward’s work.
“She loved the sun,” Whipple Grinnell said. “If you read some of her correspondence from her trips to Europe, she was always complaining when it was gloomy. She was sort of sickly. She complained about not feeling well a lot and she wanted the warmth of the sun. There, [I read] in her poetry called ‘Chasing the Summer’s Day’ and I thought that would be a cheerful title for an exhibition which showcased a lot of her beach paintings and other paintings that were filled with sun filled works.”
For Rhode Islanders in particular, some of the paintings featured in “Chasing the Summer’s Day” are of recognizable Rhode Island seaside landscapes, including Newport’s Easton’s Beach.
“There is a sort of realness and continuity to these images,” Lee Leonard said. “You can very much imagine them the landscape is the seaside itself is continuous and internal. The individuals are clearly from a different age but enjoying the seaside the exact same way we are today.”
The exhibition will run until October 10. Lee Leonard said patrons are genuinely excited about discovering Woodward’s work and learning about her legacy. She encourages people to visit the exhibit to admire her work.
“A lot of people have, not terribly surprising, not heard of her before,” Lee Leonard said. “Almost everyone who comments they had not heard of her before are so delighted that they have discovered her. There has been lot of very genuine excitement about her and people wanting to know more about her.”
Whipple Grinnell said she hopes patrons take the time to truly understand Woodward’s serious efforts to her art and appreciate the beauty of everyday life she captured.
“I was glad to do an exhibition that was a little uplifting in the summer and what is more uplifting than good paintings of the beach,” Whipple Grinnell said.
