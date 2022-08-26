NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown Town Manager Ralph Mollis told Town Council members this week that he expects the 80 Boston Neck Road town hall will re-open around mid-September.
Members of the North Kingstown Town Council in April 2021 approved the awarding of the construction contract for the renovation of and additions to the old town hall.
“I want to let the general public know that we are hoping to be in operation at 80 Boston Neck Road sometime on or about September 12th with the first Council Meeting taking place Monday, September 26,” he said in his manager’s report.
“More importantly, we will be having a public dedication on Monday, September 19, at 5:30 p.m.,” he added.
The town manager pointed out that the Recreation Department, various senior and other services, and council meetings will be at the 80 Boston Neck Road location. All other departments and services will continue to be housed at our Municipal Office Building at 100 Fairway Drive.
The contract, which is funded by the bond initiative approved by voters in 2018, is worth $3,933,000 with an authorized five percent project contingency ($196,650) in case of unforeseen construction costs for a total of $4,129,650, which falls within the $5 million budgeted by the bond initiative.
Town Council President Greg Mancini has stressed the importance of the project, noting the old town hall had been unoccupied for five years and that it has almost been a few years since voters approved the bond initiative.
That approval, he said, said signified voters’ desire to see the building renovated and re-occupied.
He also addressed the water shortages experienced in many nearby towns, which include some that have put bans on lawn watering and other recreational uses.
“Despite it being a very dry summer, we haven’t had to upgrade any of our water restrictions. It is something we monitor daily,” he said.
“A complete water ban would only occur if we cannot refill our water storage tanks overnight or if there is a dangerous drop in groundwater levels at our well sites, two things which fortunately has not taken place,” he said.
In addition, he noted that the town has received sporadic calls about sprinklers watering the Wilson Park Fields.
“Please know that these fields are watered via well water and not through our town’s water supply. As a result, we’ve been able to properly maintain the fields which cost over a half million dollars to renovate and upgrade,” he said.
The town manager also pointed to some “good financial news” the town has received.
For costs associated with health and dental insurance coverages, the town received equity rate credits for 2022 – 2023 toward reducing further premium expenses and an $11,200 credit applied to other costs.
“This was all positive news and assisted us in keeping the tax rate for 2022 – 2023 as low as possible,” he said.
In addition, the town also recently recovered $8,571 of unclaimed property from the State of Rhode Island.
“We regularly monitor this fund. I also want to encourage our residents to view this fund as well for any monies that may be due them,” he said.
He also noted the value of tax exemptions for residents.
“Our various exemptions provide $3,685,883 in direct tax relief to our taxpayers. I encourage our taxpayers to visit our website to view the various exemptions that they may be eligible for to insure they are applying for all assistance available to them,” he said.
Mollis also pointed out that the municipal golf course continues to be profitable.
“Our first month July figures were greater than July of last year. The investments we’ve put back into the golf course continue to pay dividends, resulting in a financially profitable municipal golf course we can be proud of,” he said.
The course recently hosted the Rhode Island Golf Association’s 2022 Rhode Island Open.
He also noted that the Town had applied for a crosswalk at Boston Neck Road in the vicinity of Casey Farm.
The state Traffic Commission investigated the pedestrian count and traffic count and then approved the town request.
“They will be moving forward with the installation of a marked crosswalk at the Casey Farm location. The crosswalk, when installed, will be equipped with static advanced warning signage on both sides of the roadway,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.