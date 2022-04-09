SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Tricia Boucher will make history in June, when she becomes the first female commander in the 100-year history of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 916 in Wakefield.
With Boucher taking over from current commander Joe “Tiger” Patrick, the post also will have a command core that includes several women veterans.
Boucher, who served in the Army National Guard before being deployed after 9/11 to Germany and then for a year in Iraq in 2004-2005, wants to change what she said is the outdated view that the VFW is a social club for old men.
“Our post is not that,” she said. “We are a service organization that is here to support veterans and our community.”
After returning to the states, Boucher served another six years in the Air Force Reserves in Massachusetts. She comes from a military family – her stepfather, uncles and a grandfather all served.
Boucher, who is studying to earn a plant science degree at the University of Rhode Island, said she hopes to bring in more young veterans to the post.
“Membership can be whatever a person wants to be,” she told the Independent in between classes. “We have members who are very active and we have members who come occasionally and we need them all.”
Boucher, like all commanders, serves a one-year term and then can be nominated for re-election. She joined the organization three years ago after seeing a story about the community volunteer work it does.
“I said, ‘Hey, I can do that, I’d like to be a part of that,’” she said. “I showed up at a meeting and I think by the next meeting, I had a position.”
Patrick couldn’t contain news of Boucher’s election as commander of the William G. Fournier VFW Post 916.
“I am so proud of her because she is stronger, smarter and better than I am in every way and 916 will be in better hands than mine,” he said.
Patrick will continue to be a senior vice-commander after the transition.
“He’ll be my right-hand person to help me a bit,” Boucher said.
Boucher grew up in Warwick before starting her military service, and lived in Westerly and Newport later, before settling in South Kingstown with her family, including three young children, about six years ago.
“We love the schools, we love the people. We just love SK,” she said.
Boucher will graduate from URI with a degree in December. It will be her second, after earning a psychology degree from Rhode Island College.
A URI Master Gardener, she began her gardening journey while receiving PTSD counseling after her discharge from the military. With some remaining G.I. Bill money, she was able to take classes at URI to pursue her degree during the pandemic.
“It’s so rewarding,” she said. “I really got into it.”
She’s also hoping to go to graduate school for plant sciences, and has a small gardening business, called Growing Hope.
In addition to gearing up for this year’s Memorial Day and Veterans Day parades and memorial services, Boucher also said the post will hold events such as food and clothing drives and its annual poppy drive, which benefits an emergency relief fund for veterans.
“We’re really grateful to the community for all its support with the poppy drive,” she said. “Belmont (Market) is a huge supporter.”
The post has several other volunteer opportunities she will promote throughout the year, and Boucher will also help advocate for several pieces of state legislation that help veterans.
It’s the spirit of teamwork that Boucher said she admires about Post 916.
“One of the things I love most about our post is the support and laughter we provide to each other,” Boucher said. “We all get it, we’ve been in there and we all know what it’s like to serve, what it’s like to come home, what it’s like to miss our brothers and sisters and we are there for each other no matter what.”
