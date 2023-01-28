NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — It must get very cold at night for Donna Sanders to flip the furnace switch. Single digits might do it.
“I never put it about 62 degrees inside and the house is well insulated, so it has to be real cold outside to bring the temperature down inside to where I need heat,” she said, admitting she’s been a holdout with it getting into the 50s inside.
The last time — and the first time since last winter — she turned on the heat was about a month ago. The wind was howling, plummeting the 20-degree air into a windchill of about five degrees and that was enough.
The Russian Roulette with the temperatures isn’t about saving money, she said with a laugh. It’s really about having fun in prolonging Coventry Facebook “social mediarologist” Brian Chevalier who hawks a “No Heat November” contest he’s done annually for a while.
He dares his over 6,000 followers, including Sanders, on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to facedown the cold.
Keep your hands away from the house thermostat until they can’t take the chill any longer, he implores during that month. Some, like Sanders, keep going to see how long they can last against temptation.
“I’m a very cold person and everyone laughed when they found out I didn’t turn on the heat,” she said.
They found out, though, in a very public way. Sanders was mentioned in a national Wall Street Journal story in November about Chevalier and his hold back on heat to beat personal records and defiance of encroaching cold days — and nights.
As The Journal’s John Clarke put it, “Brian Chevalier was in bed at his Rhode Island home, worried his pipes might freeze and burst. He had on two pairs of socks, two hats, underwear, pajamas, jeans, two shirts, two vests, two hoodies and fingerless gloves so he could use his iPhone.”
“It was Dec. 19 of last year. The outside temperature was expected to drop to 19 degrees. Finally, at 9 p.m., he caved: He turned on the heat. The date marked a new personal record for a chilling annual challenge—one he hopes to beat this year.”
He did. On December 23 the temps sunk to 51 degrees inside, but admits during some previous weeks he had awoken to 30-degree readings inside the house.
Sanders said proudly in an interview that she and Chevalier this year both beat their mid-December records last year. He posts his reports on weatherinri.com, which has a potpourri of local weather facts, information, charts, timelines and data for enthusiasts like Sanders.
“If it wasn’t for the mild temperature, I wouldn’t have made it this far. It pushed us forward,” she said about her and Chevalier setting a new benchmark for next year when they attempt again to avoid giving in to chills in the bones.
The mere challenge, she said, is what attracts her, Sanders added.
“It’s not the money. I could pay anything for heat. It just caught my attention to do it,” she said, noting the irony of it all. “I’m a tiny person and I don’t generate much heat and that’s what makes this hysterical.”
Well, not exactly for everyone. Her children, she said, think she’s nuts and wanted to crawl out of sight when the national story about Chevalier appeared and included Facebook friend Sanders.
“My daughter said, ‘Ma, this is so embarrassing. What makes you talk to that guy?’ I said, it’s The Wall Street Journal and you only get that opportunity once in a lifetime,” Sanders recalled with a hearty laugh.
Daring the cold temperatures to force her to touch the heat dial is something new for Sanders. She spent over 35 years working in retail and lived in a 2,500-square-foot home in Scituate where she paid little attention to such things as “No Heat November.”
In 2016, she and her husband, Steve, moved to a condominium on Sawmill Drive across from the Quonset Shopping Center.
While he was living, her husband would turn up the heat as needed at any time of the year, especially while watching television or doing things around the house. He died, though, about four years ago and that brought changes of many kinds.
One change included tapping Chevalier’s daily weather forecasts and eventually connecting with something fun like the don’t-turn-on-the-heat challenge. She confided that while she doesn’t use space heaters to warm up a 1,100-square-foot condo, she does close doors to some unused rooms.
Sanders also thinks that the radiating heat from lights, the television, sunlight, modern thermopane windows and well-insulated walls in the newly-built condo help to keep the comfortable temperature of 60 degrees during this warmer-than-usual winter.
And, she said, sweaters also help, as well as colleagues’ gift long ago of the battery-driven heated vest. She discovered it packed away recently when cleaning out a closet.
For now, defeating the need for heat is the name of the game. The vest may get its use yet. “I’ve had to find something to amuse myself,” she added with a laugh.
