SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — A map of town parks and beaches, information about local libraries and COVID-19 resources are just some of the features available on South Kingstown’s new mobile phone application.
It is available on both the Apple and Google Play app stores, and uses the town’s logo as an icon. South Kingstown also has a separate app for information about the town’s schools.
“We will use the app more aggressively in the next few weeks for a bunch of things,” Town Manager Rob Zarnetske said. “We’re developing a strategy around improving the app and the way we use social media and the web page.”
For example, the app will notify users about the upcoming school facilities bond vote on May 4.
The South Kingstown app, which is free and contains no advertisements, will also have a calendar of town meetings of boards and commissions and a link to a copy of the town code of ordinances.
The app was developed and is operated by ThePublicInformationApp.com, a company that builds custom mobile apps for municipalities, courts, police and fire departments and other agencies. Such municipal apps became popular along with the rise in smartphone use, at first primarily to keep residents up to date on emergencies. They’ve since evolved into one-stop tools for municipal information.
The app is also capable of using push notifications — and is somewhat aggressive about it, according to one Town Council member.
“I know that I constantly get, like three or four times a day, weather alerts on the town app,” Jessica Rose said. “I love hearing there’s a brush fire alert in northern Mass.,” she quipped.
Zarnetske said the amount of notifications the user receives can be adjusted.
