SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Filmmaker Peter Mancuso spent most of his time as a kid exploring the Ocean State.
“I remember distinctly. When you’re a kid, you don’t really know how to get to places,” he said. “You’re sitting in the backseat. You don’t really have a good view. Your parents tell you that they’re taking you somewhere and it’s almost like you teleport there … But I remember when I got my license, it was like my whole world opened up.”
Mancuso rarely took the highway. He would still opt to take the backroads. Because the backroads showed him more of the state. The shortcuts. The different ways in and out of overlapping towns. For Mancuso, it was about connecting the tissues of the different communities and places.
Mancuso grew up in Coventry, went to high school at Bishop Hendricken in Warwick, and is currently based in Queens. He graduated from New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts in 2019 and filmed his thesis film, “Suburban Fantasy,” across his birth state. Mancuso described the production as “his love letter to Rhode Island.” He had a goal to showcase a Rhode Island-centric flick that showed the diversity of the state’s settings.
“Suburban Fantasy” is a short coming-of-age musical film that follows the protagonist, Rocco, the night before he leaves Rhode Island to study photography in New York City. Mancuso brings Rocco’s struggle to life through the film’s soundtrack, which is available on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon.
Rocco and his girlfriend, Sofia, want to try to continue dating in a long-distance relationship, but Rocco starts seconding guessing what he wants over the course of the night — toiling between whether he’s willing to give up everything that he’s ever known to follow his dreams.
When Mancuso moved to New York to pursue an interest in filmmaking, he talked to many fellow students who said they happily left or expressed disdain for their hometown.
But Mancuso said, he has “always been a small-town guy.”
“When I left Rhode Island and I talked to people they’d go, ‘where you from?’ and I’d say ‘Rhode Island.’ And they’d be like, ‘Oh, like in Family Guy.’ And I’d say, ‘I guess so.’ It’s very much not really a representative of the state.”
Mancuso added, the feeling that Rhode Island was a microcosm of the country at large, was something that “really stimulated my mind as a child.”
“I think in some ways, living in Rhode Island is like living everywhere. But I think there’s countless things I like about Rhode Island,” he said. “What I really love about it, is despite its size there’s an immense diversity of experiences, people, locations. I always tell people, it’s like if you want to have an urban downtown experience you can go to Providence, then drive 30 minutes and you’re at our beautiful beaches. Then drive 30 minutes in a different direction and you’re in thick woodland and you can go camping or into wildlife.”
A large portion of Mancuso’s musical is filmed in Goddard Park in East Greenwich. There is a scene shot at the Church of the Holy Ghost, on Federal Hill in Providence.
There is also has a beach scene, in South Kingstown, at East Matunuck Beach – the site of the story’s emotional climax.
“It was perfect. We filmed there – (and) there’s two kinds of sections, there’s that beautiful part, but then there’s this moment where he kind of realizes he has to choose,” Mancuso said. “God was really looking out for us on this shoot because it never rained. The film is mostly shot outdoors, and when we filmed the beautiful part of this beach sequence, it was this beautiful golden hour, the 4, 5 in the afternoon time of day.”
The film was produced by about 40 people and was finished in 2021. It began its film festival run in 2022 and has been the focus of eyes throughout the country, and even internationally.
“Suburban Fantasy” will make its online debut on Vimeo on Sept. 22.
“It really kind of reflects my own struggles,” Mancuso said of the film. “I really only left Rhode Island because I wanted to pursue this dream of filming And I just knew, to pursue it at the level I wanted to, I wouldn’t be able to do that in Rhode Island. It was very much a giving-up-of-something that I really loved and really wanted. And maybe one day I’ll return but as of now, I’m still living in New York. The film is about that fork in the road.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.