SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Police are investigating a report of gunshots heard Monday afternoon near a park in South Kingstown.
Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. Monday to the area of Fagan Park on Dam Street for a report of multiple gunshots heard.
A caller reported that a vehicle was seen speeding away from the parking area and two people were seen running toward the bike path, police said.
Two boys were found and detained on Rodman Street, according to police. Police also retrieved a handgun and took the youths into custody. The vehicle reported to be in the area at the time of the call had not been found as of Tuesday morning.
Both of the boys are being held at the Rhode Island Training School, police said. The investigation is ongoing and police released no more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.