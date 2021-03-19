NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — On the early morning of Feb. 2, 76-year-old North Kingstown resident Basil Bradford was out shoveling snow from the storm the night before when he suddenly collapsed in his driveway, suffering a cardiac episode. Immediately his wife called 911.
“We had just had a snowstorm and we got a report of a man down unresponsive in a driveway and on the way there we knew with the weather that it was probably something snow related, so we headed to the scene and on the way there we got a report that the police officer that had arrived on scene was doing CPR,” North Kingstown Fire Lt. Joseph Hartman, who was the officer on duty that morning, said.
That police officer, Patrolman David Hopkins, arrived on the scene in mere minutes and began performing CPR on Bradford and in under two minutes, Hartman and five other firefighters arrived on the scene and took over.
“We immediately put our heart monitor on him and found that he had a shockable rhythm and we were able to defibrillate him right there in the driveway (and) convert him into what we call a perfusing rhythm, which means that his heart is now pumping blood again, it was a little on the slow side,” Hartman said. “We were able to get him up out of the street and into the truck where we administered some medication to help stabilize his heart rhythm, started some IV fluids, high flow oxygen and Mr. Bradford did most of it on his own. He wasn’t ready to go yet and he was still fighting and we just kind of helped him along and pushed him in the right direction. We transported him very quickly to Kent (County Hospital) and the rest is history. He was able to walk out of the hospital a few days later, so it was a good day.”
On Tuesday morning, at the request of Bradford’s family, the North Kingstown Fire Department honored Hartman, Hopkins and the five other firefighters in a ceremony with Bradford and his family, giving them the opportunity to thank those public safety officials for saving his life.
“If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t be here today,” Bradford said.
“It was nice to be able to see him,” Hartman said of Bradford. “A lot of times we don’t find out what happened after the fact or in this case not very often that we get to meet the people that we interact with after the fact like that and he looks fantastic four somebody that’s been through that and it was nice to see him up on his feet with a second chance with his family.”
Hartman praised the efforts of his men and Hopkins for their quick thinking and jumping to action when every second counted.
“I don’t think without Patrol Officer Hopkins getting there early on starting CPR and keeping the blood flowing, I think the outcome could’ve been very different,” Hartman said. “The crew that we work with are highly trained professionals, the best around. The guys that I work with are absolutely amazing and I can’t credit them enough for what they did.”
Fire Chief Scott Kettelle was also very impressed by their efforts.
“It’s an outstanding achievement on their part,” Kettelle said. “CPR, though valuable, in order for it to be successful that needs to happen as quickly as possible because every minute the heart and the brain are without oxygen or oxygenated blood is counterproductive to a full recovery, so the quick response of the people (and) the excising of their training went to the outcome here, so it was a great opportunity. We’d like to recognize people more often, but in this particular case where the family came to us and expressed a strong pleasure and desire to recognize and thank the firefighters and police officer for their efforts, timing brought everyone together this morning.”
In addition to honoring those who helped Bradford, the North Kingstown Fire Department also took the opportunity to honor the promotion of and swear in firefighter Christopher Beattie, a 20 year veteran of the department, to the rank of Lieutenant.
“He was promoted this morning to the rank of lieutenant as a result of a recent retirement of one of our senior members,” Kettelle said. “Firefighter Beattie has had a successful career up to this point and I look forward to an enjoyable future as a supervisor and a leader.”
