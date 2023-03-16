NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown town officials are looking at the potential for a multi-million school and municipal building projects that could affect the town’s tax rate if approved by voters.
Discussions of these projects are in their preliminary stages, but Town Council President Gregory Mancini said that the bond for all the costs “could be the most significant” in the town’s history, but exact costs and effects on tax increases have yet to be determined.
Others, including outside financial experts, say a bond for school and municipal projects together could top $200 million. In South Kingstown alone a new high school bond is estimated at $125 million.
Town Manager Ralph Mollis noted this week in a report to the Town Council that the School Department’s Building Committee has recommended to the School Committee for a new middle school complex.
“The Town Council can expect the School Committee to approach the Town Council with this proposal shortly. As a result, I plan to introduce the long-awaited plans on a new Public Safety Complex and Recreation Center either at the end of this month or sometime in April,” he said.
“All of these proposals, if supported by the Town Council, will require a referendum question on a ballot sometime this year,” he said.
Some of the costs associated with these projects could be reduced with applicable federal funding. Mollis said that the town has already applied for such funding under the Community Project Appropriation Program for funding assistance for a potential Recreation Center.
Other federal funds the town has received could also be used and state funding for school building and renovation projects would also be available.
In addition, Mollis said that the town is meeting with the developers of the proposed Wickford Schoolhouse Project this week. He reported that the town is asking about an updated timeline.
Mollis also said that the Rhode Island Historical Preservation & Heritage Commission, in an effort from the developers to obtain tax credits, will be requiring the project to have a one-story compared to a proposed two-story addition.
The town manager also noted that the North Kingstown Police Department was given accreditation, making it one of six law enforcement agencies granted reaccreditation last year.
The town’s Technical Review Committee is examining a a proposed 138-unit, two building, apartment complex to be located off Post Road.
Mollis said plans call for 15% to 20% of the united will have affordable housing. It will primarily be one bedroom and studio suites with approximately one-third 1/3 of the project being two-bedroom units.
The project is also scheduled for discussion March 21 at the town’s Planning Commission. It also also yet go to the town Zoning Board and then Town Council certain approvals.
Mollis also, in a point of information, told Town Council members about the demand for summer recreation services.
“Summer camp registration opened (Monday) at 9 a.m. A lengthy line throughout the hallway at Town Hall began at 8:30 a.m. and between the line and the calls, our summer camps were filled up in a matter of five minutes,” he said.
“We currently have approximately 200 people on our waiting list among all four camps,” Mollis added.
“Ironically, we are having similar issues at our Senior Center,” he said.
Sign-ups last week for classes filled within 15 minutes. He attributed the demand to increased participation at the center.
The town is unable to add extra classes due to space limitations.
“Hopefully with a new Rec Center we will be able to open the Community Center to more classes and address this issue with our growing senior population,” he said.
The town Recreation Department’s Annual Easter Egg Hunt — for children up to 12 years old — is scheduled for April 1 at Wilson Park from 11a.m.-1 p.m. It is a free event with no registration required. It will offer photo booths, entertainment and concessions.
