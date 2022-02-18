SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Local filmmaker David Bellino will share deeply personal stories of lives forever changed by the 2003 Station nightclub fire in his new documentary on the tragedy, airing this weekend.
Set to premiere on the REELZ network at 8 p.m. on Feb. 20 – the 19th anniversary of the blaze that claimed 100 lives – is Bellino’s “America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List.”
The details of the Station tragedy are well-known in Rhode Island. It remains America’s deadliest rock concert. More than 200 people were injured, and it devastated the tight-knit community of West Warwick.
On the night of Feb. 20, 2003, more than 400 music fans packed into the small Station nightclub. Just seconds after ‘80s sensation Great White took the stage, pyrotechnics ignited a fire that raced up the walls and across the ceiling of the packed venue.
In less than 90 seconds, most of those who hadn’t already made their escape would be trapped inside. They would be burned alive, identified days later only by dental records or tattoos.
An ensuing legal battle on behalf of the families of the victims dragged out for years afterwards.
The film, Bellino said, is much more than a retelling of the tragedy.
“This documentary addresses timeless themes of personal responsibility, loss, courage and forgiveness,” he said. “The people intertwined with this event struggle to cope in the aftermath of disaster – some gracefully, and some less so. It is an abject lesson in the tragic potential of poor decisions.”
Bellino, a University of Rhode Island graduate, is in a unique position to tell the story from a different viewpoint – that of the attendees.
He moved out to the West Coast in the 1980s and began shooting and directing music videos – the heyday of hair metal bands. In the 1990s he got his largest break, working for about a year with the Rolling Stones.
He moved back to Rhode Island in late 2002 to raise a family, and remembers well the night of the fire.
“It rocked me like it did everyone else, specifically because I was in the industry,” he said.
Bellino knew from that point that he would at some point tell a story about the fire and its aftermath.
“I didn’t realize it was going to take so long,” he said. “What I thought would maybe be a couple of years turned out to be many, many years.”
The film explores the fire through survivor accounts and family members and friends of victims who have memorialized their loss through pursuits ranging from an exhibit of commemorative body art to re-immersion in the rock culture that initially brought them and their loved ones to the Station.
Also in a series of interviews, Great White frontman Jack Russell shares his search for peace after a near two-decade journey of crippling heartbreak and depression as a result of surviving the tragedy.
In the afternoon before the concert, Bellino said, Russell met many Great White fans in the West Warwick area and added their names to the guest list for the show that night.
Weeks after the fire, a charred handwritten notebook page was recovered from the club’s ashes that contained rows of names and above them were the words ‘Guest List.’
The list become one of the main thread’s of Bellino’s film.
The local pride and fortitude of the community shine through too, as interviewees recount the fire and reflect upon their duty both to remember and to move forward toward healing, Bellino said. “Survivor Joe Kinan’s courage, and even humor, in the face of the horrific challenges he faced recovering serve as powerful reminders of the endurance of the human spirit.”
Kinan, who to date has undergone 136 surgeries, including a hand transplant, will continue to require surgeries for the rest of his life.
“This experience has taught me that I am a tenacious individual. I persevere each day,” Kinan says in the film.
Viewers will also see rare and jarring footage from the first news crews on the scene tasked with reporting the horrific event as victims’ families eagerly awaited news. First responders share their experiences of battling the blaze, treating victims and managing the chaos as it unfolded.
Pitching the concept of the documentary to a studio was very challenging, Bellino said. But it was a personal attachment to the project that drove Bellino to produce the film independently and then shop it to studios.
Bellino also took years to forge bonds with the survivors an their families. It was the biggest challenge of making the film.
“It took a lot of time to develop the relationships with everyone in the film,” he said. “It’s a very sensitive topic, a very difficult subject to get people to open up about.”
“America’s Deadliest Rock Concert: The Guest List” is also partially based on the book, “Killer Show: The Station Nightclub Fire, America’s Deadliest Rock Concert,” written by John Barylick, a civil lawyer for the victims’ families for seven years. Barylick is a producing partner of the documentary, and much of his years of research and background work served as its basis.
“Everything that John did as the legal representative has to be the foundation for this movie. The amount of research he did was so enormous, I could not have done what he did over the seven years and had his background,” Bellino said. “That was the starting point.”
Bellino said that after this two-hour broadcast version airs, he hopes to release the documentary in its originally conceived format – a multi-episode series. A DVD and/or Blu-ray release could come before the 20th anniversary of the fire.
Sunday’s show will be able to be seen by up to 70 million households.
“We’re very grateful to REELZ and Hubbard Broadcasting who believed in us enough to give us a U.S. distribution,” Bellino said. “It’s a really important story and there are a lot of lessons to be learned. There’s a lot of people who can be helped by watching what these people have gone through.”
