SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Hope is on the horizon for repairing, replacing and refurbishing playgrounds at Champagne Heights and Fournier Estates low-income housing sites.
“Hope is on the Horizon” is the name of a new fundraising program that Peace Dale Congregational Church and other local faith leaders are coordinating to help pay for repairs local low-income housing residents and advocates say are needed.
“Right here in South Kingstown playgrounds in public housing developments are not only outdated and dilapidated, but simply unsafe,” the church’s fundraising material says. “Years of neglect and budget constraints have left more than 150 local children with inadequate — and in some cases dangerous — play equipment.”
Claudia Swain is helping to organize efforts at PDCC. It includes a concert by Prism of Praise Community Gospel Choir this Sunday at 4 p.m. at PDCC. A $20 suggested donation is encouraged with the money dedicated to the playground improvement project.
“One night when I was delivering meals I heard a woman yell out the door to her daughter “get off that playground, you know it’s dangerous!” Well that didn’t seem right, so I walked over and took a look, and she was, indeed, correct. There were big, rusty holes in the platform, indeed not safe,” she said in an interview.
At the Fournier Estates Playground, there are holes in the metal platforms that a child’s leg can fit through that have jagged edges. Pieces of plastic have broken off the slides also creating jagged edges. The playground surfaces have become overgrown with weeds, fundraising documents show.
Laura Lee Costello, executive director of the South Kingstown Housing Authority, explained the condition of the playgrounds.
The playground at Champagne Heights needs updates and improvements, she said, and the playground at Fournier Estates was recently removed because it was in disrepair and potentially dangerous.
Currently there are over 35 children at both housing sites that could use the equipment, Costello said.
Kristine Davis of Fournier Estates said, “Seeing that I just had a new baby, it can be challenging to get away from the house with a toddler. The new playground will make it easier for me to get outside with my toddler.”
At Champagne Heights, Maegan Graham added, “I feel like it would be a safe place for my kids to build healthy relationships with the neighborhood kids as they grow up together.”
While a 2021 study showed that the housing sites needed more than $6 million in repairs and upgrades, federal money for major project repairs comes from a $300,000 grant.
That money has been used for basic needs such as heating, plumbing and electrical repairs, she said.
“The funds raised from the PDCC will be used exclusively for playgrounds. The ability to access a safe playground will be beneficial physically and socially to both the children living here, and their families,” she said.
More than 10ten faith communities had hosted an Affordable Housing Roundtable that included presenters very familiar with the apartments. One result of the roundtable was a passionate plea for repairing the playgrounds — a request that residents have made for years.
“We didn’t feel like we were able to change the world in one big project, but wanted to do something that we thought was doable,” Swain said.
Rev. Fred Evenson, PDCC minister, has connected to a consortium of faith leaders about the project. Supporters include Wakefield Baptist Church, Kingstown Congregational Church, Peace Dale First Church of God, the St. Vincent De Paul Society, Town of South Kingstown, Tri-County Community Action and the Jonnycake Center for Hope.
