The Washington County Regional Planning Council is restarting its collective effort to look at and address key issues that affect nine towns in the region.
One of the chief tasks, said Steve Stokes, council president, is to “seek out small, attainable projects where the towns share a common interest and may benefit from a collaboration.”
First, however, the group wants to get a full contingent of representatives from area towns so that wide-ranging discussions can occur on which projects will be mutually beneficial.
The group had lost some momentum recently, but is now seeking to rebuild it. One example of a project done in the past involved collaboration with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management on the South County Greenspace Project, according to the WCRPC website.
The project assisted communities in inventorying and prioritizing natural, cultural, and recreational resources on a town-by-town basis, which was then also compiled into a regional map and inventory. The final report assisted in linking greenspace priorities throughout each town and region to create unfragmented corridors of open space.
In March findings of the South County Greenspace Project and South County Sustainable Economy Report were presented to all town councils, according to the website.
Michael Marran, South Kingstown Town Council vice president, is that town’s representative. One project he would like to see discussed now would involve the effects of climate change.
“There’s a lot of vulnerability out there and I think we need to take a close look at it and the effects. The time to address it is now, not for the first time when we have an emergency or sudden urgency. At that point, it will be too late to prevent major problems,” he said.
One example is the power supply going to homes directly near the coast, he said.
“We’re going to be getting more hurricanes and they are going to be worse than others we’ve had. You see all those telephone poles and electric lines up and down the beach area,” he noted. “That will get the immediate brunt of it. What are we going to do or what should we be doing to help protect or plan for such an emergency where people may not have power for days or weeks.”
Another issue is erosion, a threat state and local officials have been dealing with for many years. Marran said a rising sea level along with other issues pose threats regionally for homes along the coast.
Homes are becoming more valuable because of increased real estate prices, especially those right along the coast whose prices can start at $1 million and go over $8 million.
Half of the 10 worst hurricanes nationally in the past 30 years have come in the last five years. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has pointed to increasing numbers of storms causing $1 billion or more in damage each time.
“It’s not just about fixing homes and businesses or preventing injuries or deaths, but people will claim on their insurance policies and with expensive homes and repair bills already higher than in previous years, people could have a problem affording home insurance,” he said.
Rhode Island’s size and geographical location could potentially influence even higher home insurance rates because of storms. Coastal areas, such as those in Rhode Island, may face excessive costs due to the increased risk of hurricanes, storm surges, and other weather-related perils.
Insurance underwriters already see this coming and are preparing now with costs higher in coastal areas than for a house inland.
Because beach houses have a higher risk of damage due to severe weather, coastal home insurance policies may have special deductibles that are triggered when a home is hit by a hurricane, named storm, or windstorm.
“We really all need to work together,” Marran said. “It’s not just one solution for one town or city, but one solution that can work for many.”
The regional planning board’s members come from a municipality’s town council or governing board because they have a voice on the panel making decisions on behalf of a town, said Stokes and Marran.
Currently, the council has representatives from Charlestown, Richmond, Hopkinton, South Kingstown, and New Shoreham (Block Island). Stokes said he would like all nine Washington County towns represented and plans to also reach out to Westerly, Narragansett, North Kingstown and Exeter.
“Except Exeter, the other towns are still members of the WCRPC and just need to assign a member from their respective councils. In the case of Exeter, they had at one time left the WCRPC, so they would need to rejoin and then assign a councilor,” he said.
Once membership is settled, Stokes said, he wants the group to specify their common interests and then identify and seek funding sources, including state and federal grants, for future projects.
“As time moves forward, I am sure that there will be more long-term goals,” he said.
According to the council’s website, it also has interests in land use planning, transportation planning, training for municipal boards, councils, and commissions, community planning, project facilitation, grant writing, economic and demographic analysis and cooperative project management.
Stokes said that all meetings are open to the public and meeting notices are posted on the state Secretary of State website. He said that the group plans to get together the second Thursday of each month at 5 p.m. at the Charlestown Town Hall Annex Conference Room, 4540 South County Trail, Charlestown.
