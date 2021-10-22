SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — We never know what small experience will spark within us as children and slowly grow into a raging passion, but for one little boy from South Kingstown the compelling stories of conflict in World War II led to a passion for storytelling that has earned him a place in the Rhode Island Hall of Fame.
Tim Gray, a Rhode Island native and graduate of the University of Rhode Island, is being inducted into the Rhode Island Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 23 for his work in writing and producing 29 documentaries chronicling the stories of the war.
“It’s just amazing when you look at the names that are in there now,” said Gray. “It’s awe inspiring in many ways. I think that when you do something like this you’re representing the veterans that we’ve interviewed and shared the stories of, I think you’re representing your town that you grew up in, which for me it was South Kingstown, and I think you represent your university.”
After graduating from URI in 1989 with a degree in journalism, Gray began his work as a sportscaster. For 15 years he would use this work as a platform to hone his skills in storytelling until he was ready to leave his eventual position working for WJAR 10 in 2004 and begin a path towards reconnecting with the dreams of his six-year-old self.
“When I was about six years old I just picked up one of those World War II books and was fascinated by the individual stories,” Gray recalled. “When I got out of TV we decided that when we would do these documentaries that we would film them all on location. I think it’s important that if you want to make these films interesting you give them a then-and-now perspective.”
This dedication has led Gray and his foundation to win the American Public Television’s National Programming Excellence Award, five Regional Emmy Awards for documentary film writing and outstanding documentary film and three prestigious Indie Film Fest Awards.
Gray’s work has taken him to remote islands in the Pacific where some of the war’s fiercest battles took place.
Gray said that finding a way for people to relate to these places and what they look like today, which in some cases are barely different from how they were during the war, is important.
“If a story played out in Europe we would go there to film,” said Gray. “If it played out on some small island in the Pacific we would go there to film. So that in essence makes our films different because we do go back to all these locations to film them. Sometimes with veterans but it’s gotten a lot harder to do that with veterans now.”
Gray believes that showing audiences the real world locations of these incredible stories is integral in helping them to connect with the legacies of what these veterans went through. Traveling around the world to film isn’t always easy, but it was at the core of Gray’s vision for how these stories would be told.
“Getting to Guadalcanal isn’t like flying to France,” Gray said. “You’ve got to take a bunch of different airplanes, and you land in these areas that are still technically jungle. But those are the things that these men experienced and we’re trying to bring the reality of what they experienced to the viewer as close as we possibly can. The relics of war still exist in many of these places.”
There were times as well when the difficulty of the journey wasn’t only decided by the terrain. Some places in the world are, as Gray would say, less secure than others. There are times he said that traveling to some places in the Pacific that civil unrest brought concerns as to whether or not filming would be an option. Luckily, whether through good timing or help from the locals and advice on what to do and what not to do, Gray and his crew from the WWII Foundation have successfully traveled to every place where they have intended to film.
“These have had to be some of the greatest experiences of my life,” Gray remarked. “I’m going to places that I read about as a young person. Places so far away that you think you could never get there in your life, and then you find yourself on this island in the middle of the Pacific Ocean and you look around and there are crashed planes and tanks and caves and it’s just like you pictured it in the books you saw growing up and it’s pretty incredible.”
Gray said he’s been incredibly fortunate to have many top talents from the film industry work on his projects as narrators. Just a few of the notable names that have worked on these documentaries include Dan Akroyd, Tom Selleck, Jane Lynch and Liev Schreiber.
But perhaps the biggest celebrity he’s worked with is New England Patriots Head Coach Bill Belichick.
“Bill has been a supporter of what we’ve been doing since we did our first film,” Gray said. “Going back to 2006 it’s kind of become a tradition that every time we finish a film we send it to Bill and he gets to screen it first. So before the film ever airs nationally or internationally he gets the first look at it. He’s donated to our foundation and he’s come to our events. Bill is the only person I know who returns every one of my emails.”
“I’m here because we’ve done all these stories and done all these things to honor them,” Gray said. “I never thought I would be in a position to be accepting any of the honors because that was never my goal. My goal was always to see these men and women and survivors as the ones that should be honored.”
Talking to Gray it was clear that his reverence for the men and women who fought in World War II was where his priorities and where those of the organization he founded had always been. He hopes that through the honor of induction into the Hall of Fame will help to further bring light to the harrowing and compelling stories of the war.
Those who may like to learn more about these stories can visit the World War II Foundation museum at 344 Main St. in South Kingstown, check out their website, wwiifoundation.org or find some of Gray’s documentaries that air on PBS, several of which are also available on the foundation’s website for free.
“You’re going to come and find something that you have no idea is going to have such an impact on you until you’re there,” Gray said about why people should take the time to visit the museum or watch the films.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.