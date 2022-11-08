The final precinct has come in with its results in North Kingstown and, barring unforeseen, it appears the night belongs to Democrats locally. With all ten precincts reporting, the unofficial results so far (At 9:06 p.m.) are as follows:
North Kingstown Town Council: Democratic incumbents Gregory Mancini (5938), Kimberly Page (5610) and Katherine Anderson (5592) appear well on their way to another term in office as the three finished atop a competitive field of 11 candidates ahead of party mates Matthew McCoy (5106) and Lawrence Mandel (4826).
It will be interesting to see how the official results change the numbers, however, as Republican candidate and current Council incumbent Mary Brimer is within 20 votes of regaining her spot on the Council, finishing narrowly behind Mandel 4807-4826 for the fifth and final spot on the council.
North Kingstown School Committee: The NK School Committee race appears to be much closer to decided than its council counterpart as Democratic candidates Erin West Earle (5530) and Thomas Briody (4948) finished ahead of Republican challengers James Gallo (4490) and Robert Jones (3853) for the two vacancies on the board.
