NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — North Kingstown School Committee Chairman Gregory Blasbalg said Tuesday that he will not see re-election to the panel, which is embroiled in sexual harassment claims regarding a now-fired coach.
He is yet another top school official to leave a post as the uproar continues amid reports putting blame on school officials for failing to have procedures in place that might have prevented former coach Aaron Thomas’s doing “fat testing” on naked teens alone with him.
Blasbalg’s announcement came just a day after the Town Council released a scathing and detailed report from former Superior Court judge Susan McGuirl. Her extensive reviews with former students, parents, teachers, present and former administrators found a culpable school system and a 20-year culture of athleticism that frowned on reporting this popular coach to authorities.
It wasn’t until about 2017 that documentation shows reports began to surface about the unorthodox and questionable behavior by the coach who some students accused of molestation and uninvited sexual advances.
In response to The Independent’s inquiry about his plans for November, Blasbalg said that “I have decided that it is simply time for me to contribute to our community in other ways.”
“I have served on the school committee for nearly eight years, and as either its chairman or vice-chairman for all but one month of that time,” he said. “I have also attended nearly every school committee meeting for the past twelve years. During that time I was able to accomplish many of my goals.”
Blasbalg, who like other committee members has kept a low-public profile as this controversy heated up, said that “there is still much to be done…”
He offered no comments about McGuirl’s report that included strong criticism of school officials.
“The NKSD allowed this naked fat testing to continue even though it was an open secret among students and the community for over 20 years,” McGuirl wrote. “When it was reported to them, they took no meaningful action and did not follow-up when there were complaints made.”
McGuirl said not only did the NKSD “fail to protect their student’s health and wellbeing, but they also failed to provide notice of these allegations to agencies who oversee education matters at the state and federal level.”
McGuirl’s report was accepted by the Town Council at its meeting Monday and drew responses from several Council members
When accepting the report, Town Council President Greg Mancini praised the former judge for her work. He noted the lack of reporting on the coach to authorities.
“What astonishes me is that no student reported fat testing to a teacher, coach or administrator,” he said. “Sadly, I add parent.”
Councilman Kerry McKay said he also was concerned about that part as well. He emphasized that the report demonstrates the need for policies prohibiting any teacher or coach to be alone with a student in a room.
At the same time, however, he also expressed concerns that policies and procedures to follow will lead to “micro-managing” coaches and “I don’t know if anyone would want to work in this town.”
The report also included a chronology of events and timeline for various developments that occurred as well as other substantive details and findings that cannot be found in other reports done to date on this issue.
The council approved sending the report to the School Committee and asking for a response to the findings and recommendations.
In other business, the council accepted a report from the Charter Review Commission proposing changes to the charter, which is the set of locally-defined rules. These guide municipal governance and policies in the absence of state or federal laws overriding them.
That group had some discussion about eliminating political party-designated candidates for election and pursing a “non-partisan” approach to elections without labels.
However, said some town officials, that suggestion would spark too much controversy. In the end, the panel simply made a statement, but avoided any recommendations.
Under the charter section for Listing of candidates, the panel wrote, “The Commission considered amendments in this section with respect to non-partisan town elections; however, the Commission voted not to recommend any changes.”
The panel also suggested scrubbing a provision for the advice and consent of the Town Council majority for appointments of department head by the town manager, or any employee who reports directly to the town manager. Instead, it proposed that the council only be notified.
It also suggested that the Asset Management Commission’s asset protect plan be supported by an asset protection fund for maintenance, repair, and improvement of physical properties that support town and school operations.
It also was reported that Wickford Village placed first in the USA Today Reader’s Choice “Best Historic Small Town of 2022.” It was based on crowd-sourced voting on the web. An official announcement was expected today.
