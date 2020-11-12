NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — As of Tuesday mornings latest election results, it appears North Kingstown School Committee member Jacob Mather may be getting a second term after all.
The Democrat overtook Republican challenger Hannah Zangari for the last of three seats in the latest vote totals, with 7,918 votes (19.9 percent) to her 7,841 (19.7 percent). Mather’s total has risen 396 votes from last week’s reported tally of 7,522, while Zangari picked up 168 over her previously reported total of 7,673, which sees her down 0.1 percent from last week’s reported total.
The difference seems to have come down to mail-in ballots, which largely skewed in favor of the Democrats while in-person voting on Election Day heavily favored Republicans. Of his 7,918 votes, Mather received 3,660 mail-in votes, roughly 46 percent of his total vote count. Zangari, on the other hand, received 1,888 of her 7,841 votes via mail-ins, or roughly 24 percent of her total vote count. For in-person voting on Election Day itself, however, Zangari took in more votes than any other School Committee candidate with 3,142, or 40 percent of her total vote count, while Mather received the least amount of votes at the polls on Election Day with 1700, or roughly 21.5 percent of his total vote count.
Emergency early in-person voting seemed to be the least partisan of the three methods across the board, with Zangari holding a more modest lead of 2,811, roughly 36 percent of her vote total, to Mather’s 2,558, roughly 32 percent of his vote total.
As for the other candidates, Lima still finished with the most votes, with the newcomer picking up an additional 416 votes to move up to 9,066 total votes (22.7 percent), while Hoskins is in second with 8,424 (21.1 percent), up 414 votes over last week’s previously reported total.
Republican and Vice Chairman Robert Jones, a fixture on the School Committee since 2012, finished last with 6,435 votes (16.1 percent), though that marked an increase of 145 over last week’s total.
Over on the Town Council side, the five top finishers, Democrats Greg Mancini, Kim Page and Katie Anderson and Republicans Mary Brimer and Kerry McKay remain the same as previously reported, however Anderson has overtaken McKay for the third place spot, with the Anderson gaining 397 votes over last week’s reported total to move up from 7,301 to 7,698 (11.3 percent), while McKay gained 152 to move up from 7,354 to 7,506 (11 percent), down 0.2 percent from his previously reported total.
Like with the School Committee race, the mail-in vote proved to be a difference maker for the Democrats, with Anderson receiving 3,710 of her 7,698 votes, roughly 48 percent, through the mail while McKay received 1,953 of his 7,506, roughly 26 percent, via the same process.
Similarly, the Election Day in-person totals strongly favored the Republicans, with McKay receiving more in-person votes on Election Day than any other candidate with 2,896, or roughly 39 percent of his total votes, while Anderson brought in the third least votes in-person on Election Day with 1,515, roughly 20 percent of her vote total.
In early voting via emergency ballots, McKay slightly edges Anderson with 2,657 votes, roughly 35 percent of his vote total, to her 2,473 votes for roughly 32 percent of her total.
Overall, Mancini retained his position as the top vote getter with 8,726 (12.8 percent), up 416 from last week’s total of 8,310 while Page finished second with 8,389 (12.3 percent), up 398 votes from last week’s reported total of 7,991. Brimer gained 155 votes over her previously reported total of 7,158 to move up to 7,313 votes (10.7 percent), maintaining her fifth place finish.
The order of the sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth place finishers remained the same with the races lone independent, incumbent Kevin Maloney, finishing sixth with 7,026 votes (10.3 percent), up 210 from last week’s 6,816. Republican Randy Wietman finished seventh with 6,936 votes (10.2 percent), up 149 votes from last week’s 6,790. Democrats Jack Kliever and Brad Artery finished eighth and ninth respectively, with Kliever gaining 365 votes to move up from 6,451 to 6,816 (10 percent) and Artery gaining 360 votes to move up from 5,965 to 6,325 (9.3 percent).
As a whole, the Town Council race has reflected the partisan divide in methods of voting this year perhaps better than any other local races. When looking solely at mail-in ballots, the top five recipients are all Democrats in Mancini, Page, Anderson, Kliever and Artery, with Maloney, McKay, Brimer and Wietman rounding out sixth through ninth place. However, when looking at in-person votes cast on Election Day, the top five recipients are McKay, Brimer, Wietman, Maloney and Mancini, both much decidedly different outcomes than the current projection.
When looking solely at early voting by emergency ballots, you get the same five leaders as the full vote, but in a slightly different order: Mancini, Page, McKay, Brimer and Anderson.
Both locally contested State Senate races saw no change in their order of finishers, with Narragansett Democrat Alana DiMario beating North Kingstown Republican Doreen Costa and Narragansett independent Matthew Mannix 8,606 (50.1 percent) to 6,767 (39.4 percent) to 1,779 (10.4 percent) in District 36, up from last week’s reported total of 8068 (49.2 percent) to 6598 (40.3 percent) to 1703 (10.4 percent). In District 35, North Kingstown Democrat State Sen. Bridget Valverde leads East Greenwich Republican Charles Callanan 9,359 (55.5 percent) to 7,479 (44.4 percent), up from last week’s reported total of 8926 votes (55 percent) to 7272 (44.8 percent).
None of the local State Representative races were contested, with the incumbents all receiving another term.
Vote totals are accurate as of Tuesday afternoon. The Independent will publish the final results once they are certified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.