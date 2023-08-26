SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Nathan Street once had a personal problem in which he needed some financial assistance. The South Kingstown Firefighters Relief Association was there for him.
It helped him with a donation from its benevolent fund and now Street is the association president helping it continue to raise funds for other firefighters.
“My situation was I was working three jobs one was per diem as a police dispatcher in Richmond, working seasonally at South Kingstown Parks and Recreation and the other was [part time] as a gas station attendant,” he explained.
“I was still behind on rent after exhausting all other avenues of aid I approached fire relief because with a girlfriend and two kids at home being too proud to ask for help wasn’t an option,” he said.
The association, which is a 501-3c non-profit group, is holding its annual fundraising drive now. This drive is different than the annual fire tax residents are required to pay. This is a voluntary contribution.
This support from the relief association is more than just money related to an injury or death while firefighting. It also aims to help them in other ways because that is what brothers and sisters do for each other.
It’s all part of that bond that develops when people together put their lives at risk of ending in the cause of the greater good of protecting other people. Unless someone experiences forming that bond, it can be hard sometimes to understand how deep it goes, say police, fire and military veterans.
Street pointed out in a recent interview that continuing to build on its $94,000 savings for assistance is prudent when there’s always the unexpected just around the corner. It might not be a firefighter’s death — the last occurring in 2009 to Assistant Fire Chief Allan “Pickles” LePage — but does frequently involve other immediate circumstances.
These include:
- Injury benefits to firefighters unable to perform their paid occupations
- Grants to firefighters and their families in financial hardship.
- Scholarships to firefighters and their families for training and secondary education.
- Funding to assist fire stations with recruiting and retention efforts
- Firefighters Memorial Parade.
“A lot of people don’t realize that South Kingstown and Kingston are volunteer firefighters and doing the work of volunteers,” he said, “which means they have other jobs to support their families and when something happens to them as a firefighter it can have a big impact on the other parts of their lives.”
“(The) Firefighters Relief Association started around 1970 and what had transpired — we had two deaths within a year — and there were no funds for the firefighters, so to raise some money for the families, firefighters went out through the town and sold tickets for a raffle,” recalled Hilding “Hildy” Munson in a 2016 interview with writer Arlene Flemming.
After that, a joint meeting was held to discuss forming an organization, which in many places, said Munson, is called a benevolent association for firefighters. The original name used the term fireman and was eventually changed to firefighter to represent both men and women, he said.
This year, in its fundraising letter, the association pointed out that “for over 137 years, the Town of South Kingstown has been served professionally by volunteer firefighters.”
“These men and women not only put their lives on the line each time the fire tones sound, but also spend countless hours attending weekly drills and pursuing continuing education,” it said.
“Should something unfortunate happen to these volunteers, insurance policies only go so far in assisting firefighters and their families with financial obligations. It is in times such as these that firefighters turn to the South Kingstown Firefighters Relief Association,” it said.
Street said that all proceeds go toward the firefighters of South Kingstown’s Union and Kingston fire districts and their immediate families. All donations are tax-deductible and a tax-deduction receipt will be sent when requested, he added.
The association is also the sponsor of the Firefighters Memorial Parade, which will resume this year on September 24 following a hiatus due to COVID.
“We do it as a remembrance,” said parade chairman Nathan Street, a former member of Union Fire District’s Forest Fire Department, which is one of nine departments. “Seeing all the firefighters, it’s not being held as a fundraiser, but more as a remembrance that we are here to work for the community.”
Those words were said to Flemming seven years ago.
“They are still the same today,” he said this week. “They’re even more important than ever.”
Anyone wishing to donate can mail a check to the association at P.O. Box 3492, Peace Dale, R.I. 02883-0398 or contact Street at nstreet1983@ymail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.