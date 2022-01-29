Upgrades to several major roads in South County are among 100 infrastructure projects the state is aiming to complete using an influx of $576 million in federal money for the work.
The funding from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will allow the state to accelerate work on the $2.1 billion in repairs and improvements to Rhode Island’s heavily-used thoroughfares, Gov. Dan McKee and Department of Transportation Director Peter Alviti said.
“Thanks to the hard work of our Congressional delegation that made sure Rhode Island got our fair share in the bipartisan infrastructure bill, we are able to speed up 100 road and bridge projects across Rhode Island — putting tradesmen and women to work creating safer roads, safer bridges, and more bike paths,” McKee said. “Rhode Island is ready to put these dollars to work and the good news is — we have a plan to do it quickly.”
The millions of dollars the DOT will receive in federal funds through the infrastructure act over five years, combined with matching state money, will enable it to accelerate its 10-year infrastructure improvement plan and begin construction on more than 100 projects, DOT said.
The average start time of the projects has moved up by four years, the state said.
Among the local projects on the DOT’s list is $10 million to upgrade Route 1 corridor, from the Stedman Government Center in Wakefield to the junction with Route 4. Work is scheduled to start this year.
A $21 million rehabilitation of the Tower Hill Road Bridge in North Kingstown is now on the drawing board for this year instead of 2025. The bridge is heavily traveled, carrying vehicles to and from the beaches in the summer and serving as part of the route to access the Jamestown Verrazzano Bridge.
Federal, state and local lawmakers including McKee met at the bridge last September to make a pitch for Congress to pass the massive $1.2 trillion infrastructure package.
The state also expects this year to begin a $7.25 million project to pave Route 4 from Lafayette Road to Route 403. That project originally was slated for 2028.
Other local paving work in 2022-23 includes South Pier Road and Boston Neck Road (Route 1A) in Narragansett.
The Narragansett Town Council in early 2021 had petitioned the DOT to fast track the South Pier Road work because of complaints about the road’s condition.
In its 2013-16 state transportation improvement program (STIP) application, the town requested $1.3 million in state aid to assist with the renovation of the route. The state subsequently deferred the request a couple of times, to 2026-27.
The new federal funding means the work will begin next year.
In South Kingstown, paving along Route 2 from the Route 138 intersection to Route 102 also was moved up six years, from 2028 to this year. The budgeted cost of the project: $8.34 million.
The announced project list includes 22 projects with bike path infrastructure improvements, 63 projects that include pedestrian walkway features, 87 projects to enhance stormwater quality, and 86 projects designed to make roads and walkways safer.
“With these new funds, we are renewing and strengthening our commitment to improve not only the condition of our infrastructure, but also the resiliency,” Alviti said. “And we will enhance our commitment to alternate modes of transportation and carbon reduction initiatives. We are going to be more mindful of our effect on the environment and do our best to reduce emissions wherever and whenever we can.”
Over the past few years, Rhode Island has consistently ranked near the top for having some of the country’s worst road and bridge infrastructure, Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos said.
“Furthermore, an overwhelming majority of this infrastructure caters to an overdependency on car usage that not only harms our environment but also, that not everyone can afford,” Matos said. “These significant investments not only promote green infrastructure, but also begin to address local inequities regarding environmental justice. We are proud to put Rhode Islanders to work and even prouder to re-brand Rhode Island as the region’s leader in green, modern infrastructure that puts people first.”
