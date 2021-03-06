NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — A women’s club in South County has launched a special program this month to get books into the hands of kids, support an area business and raise money to help local causes.
The General Federation Women’s Club of South County has teamed up with libraries in five neighboring towns, along with Wakefield Books, to make it happen.
Called “GFWC Loves Libraries, One Book at a Time,” it works like this: The libraries submitted a wish list of 100 books to the club. The club then forwarded that list to Wakefield Books owner Bob Ryan, who coordinated getting the desired titles shipped to his store and put them up on the store’s website.
“Bob has been super helpful in setting up the wish lists so they are easy to navigate,” GFWC Loves Libraries chairperson Sue Amoruso said. “He has made our job so much easier. If you click on a book it will tell you what it’s about and give a price. He did a lot of the legwork for us.”
Club members can go to the website or contact the book store to see about buying a book or books to be donated to the libraries. Orders are being taken during March.
It will all culminate from April 4-10, National Library Week, when Women’s Club members make the book deliveries to the libraries.
The program isn’t limited to club members, Amoruso said. Anyone can buy a book to donate to the libraries.
“The goal is to get books into the libraries that their budgets might not allow,” Amoruso said.
Also, 20 percent of the money raised from the purchases will go to the Women’s Club to fund its scholarships and charitable work, Amoruso said.
Anyone who wants to take part can go to wakefieldbooks.com and click on the Wish Lists menu item at the top of the home page. From there, just type the word “library” into the “Find a Wish List” search engine, and links to the wish lists of the six participating libraries will appear. Participants can also call Wakefield Books for more information or to request a book to buy.
Libraries taking part are the Cross Mills Public Library in Charlestown, Maury Loontjens Memorial Library in Narragansett, North Kingstown Free Library and the Willett Free Library in North Kingstown, the Peace Dale Library in South Kingstown and Westerly Library in Wilcox Park.
“Each library submitted a list of 20 books,” Amoruso said.
For the club, an important part of the project was to choose books that present diverse viewpoints and promote strong female role models, Amoruso said.
Many of the titles feature women or girls as central characters, or are about key women in history, such as “The Rebellious Life of Mrs. Rosa Parks,” a selection on the Peace Dale Library’s list.
Each book entry on the library wish list pages also includes a recommended reading age level. The lists include books for younger children as well as pre-teens, teens and older readers.
Once a book is bought, it is marked as purchased to avoid duplicate orders.
The GFWC is trying out the program this year after having to cancel fundraisers last year because of COVID-19, Amoruso said.
GFWC is an international organization, with most chapters in the United States.
The club seeks to bring women of all backgrounds together for philanthropic activities and community service. Its goal is to provide community support through volunteerism, provision of grants to local non-profit agencies and educational scholarships to women in need.
The Women’s Club of South County has been a member of the national GFWC since 1962. It has raised and donated hundreds of thousands of dollars and given thousands of volunteer hours.
“The charities and groups we support are South County based,” Amoruso said.
