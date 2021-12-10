NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — By returning to the North Kingstown Free Library as its new director, Ryan Brennan has come full circle.
His first day in his new position was a little over a week ago, and he’s taking over from interim director Susan Aylward.
Brennan, 34, is the library’s 11th director, but he’s no stranger to North Kingstown.
“(Aylward) actually hired me back in 2010 for my first library job, as a library intern,” he said. He was 22 and was earning his master’s degree in library and information science at the University of Rhode Island.
A Coventry native, Brennan majored in history while he was an undergraduate at Rhode Island College, with a goal of becoming an academic librarian.
“We went to a class taught by a librarian on how to do research, cite your sources, that sort of stuff,” he said. “That’s when I started thinking this could really be a career for me.”
He also interned at the time at McKillop Library at Salve Regina University. So Brennan was getting a taste – and learning the ropes – of how librarians work both in an academic setting and at a public institution. He had a decision to make.
“The variance of helping different parts of the community instead of just students doing research papers kind of appealed to me,” he said. He soon switched his focus to public libraries.
That brought him to Casper, Wyoming, nicknamed “The Oil City,” population about 55,000 at the time. He became a reference librarian at the Natrona County Library.
“I was young at the time and pretty open to checking anywhere out,” he said. “It was a great experience.”
He stayed for two years and then moved to Gillette, Wyoming, another oil boom town, as reference department manager.
“That really gave me a good opportunity to become a supervisor early,” he said. “There were some good opportunities, I met some great people I’m still in touch with.”
But, Brennan said he’s definitely got New England in his blood, and was excited to come back.
His next stop was Nashua, New Hampshire, where he was an emerging technologies librarian. It was family that brought him back, and the closest job he could find at the time was in New Hampshire.
“Essentially, I managed all of their nontraditional tech,” he said. That included iPads, camera equipment, Chromeboxes, and possible technology for the future.
“And all of our electronic resources – our website, that sort of stuff,” he said.
He first returned to the North Kingstown Free Library as its deputy director, in 2016 and 2017. From there, he went to Brookline, Massachusetts. He managed the Coolidge Corner branch there.
“Brookline is surrounded by Boston on three sides and we’re the closest library to BU (Boston University), so we were the busiest library branch in Massachusetts. Just a really busy place.”
From Massachusetts he returned to Rhode Island, to become director of the Rogers Free Library in Bristol. He was there for a year and hadn’t been looking for a new job opportunity. Instead, opportunity came looking for him.
North Kingstown Free Library Board of Trustees Chairwoman Elizabeth Suvari reached out to let Brennan know about the vacancy in the director’s position. Suvari knew him from his previous stint as deputy director.
“I applied, went through the interview process and here we are,” he said. He plans to move from Bristol to be closer to his new position eventually, he said.
Among his plans for the library, which has a staff of 20, are to continue some of the online offerings that became popular at so many libraries during the onset of the COVID pandemic. Programs such as virtual story times, YouTube videos, and takeaway crafts for the kids could continue, if there’s a community demand. Partnering with other agencies in town and local businesses would also be a priority, he said.
“We’re going to continue to do as much outreach as possible, but not just virtually,” Brennan said. “As we have more and more events, like the art festival, being able to go there and be out in the community a little bit more.”
The library relies on funding from multiple sources, including local, federal and state funds and grants to bridge the “digital divide.” Brennan said he’s open to pursuing more funding where it’s needed.
“I know here we circulate wi-fi hotspots,” Brennan said. “That’s an opportunity for people who might not be able to afford internet at home to be able to still have access.”
The state library office, he said, has been helpful, and he listed the Champlain Foundations as an important benefactor as well.
“There’s currently a grant here to do a facade renovation – carpet, painting, window treatments, that sort of thing,” he said. “There’s definitely money out there to be had.”
Brennan said the library offers many programs, such as the important summer reading series for kids.
“We have different presenters, try to have something different for the kids every week, so they don’t backslide while they’re out of school,” he said.
He also praised the Friends of the Library, the volunteer group that holds large book sales and plays a key role in the library community.
“The book sales are always very popular,” he said. “We do a ton of lectures, movies, book discussions, cookbook club, all sorts of things. There’s something for everybody.”
