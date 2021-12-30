Marie Vallese, left, of North Kingstown her daughter, Reagan Singh, and Francie Mantak, a victim services specialist from Mothers Against Drunk Driving, judge student artwork on the door of a classroom at Curtis Corner Middle School on Dec. 22 during the school's Door Decorating Competition, which involves students decorating their doors to honor a victim of drunk driving. This year's competition honored Vallese's sister, Patricia "Patty" Daniels, who was killed by a drunken driver on Frenchtown Road in East Greenwich in 2019.